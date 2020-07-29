US Republicans put forward virus aid plan

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says a Senate Republican coronavirus aid plan is "weak tea". Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

US Republicans put forward virus aid plan

By Susan Cornwell and David Lawder

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 07:30:04

US Senate Republicans have announced a $US1 trillion ($A1.4 trillion) coronavirus aid package hammered out with the White House, paving the way for negotiations with Democrats as expanded unemployment benefits for millions expire this week.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell announced what he called a “tailored and targeted” plan focused on getting children back to school, employees back to work and support for a healthcare system grappling with an illness that has killed 150,000 Americans.

McConnell said the plan would include some additional unemployment benefits, but did not say how much, and direct payments to Americans of $US1200 ($A1690) each, as well as incentives for manufacturing personal protective equipment for healthcare workers in the US, rather than China.

The Washington Post reported that Republicans wanted to reduce the expanded unemployment benefit from the current $US600 per week, which expires on Friday, to $US200. The supplemental unemployment benefit has been a financial lifeline for laid-off workers and a key support for consumer spending.

McConnell urged Democrats to compromise with Republicans on the plan, called the “HEALS Act.”

“We have one foot in the pandemic and one foot in the recovery,” McConnell said. “The American people need more help. They need it to be comprehensive, and they need it to be carefully tailored to this crossroads.”

The proposal will include “strong legal liability protection” for corporations, a top priority of Republicans.

Signaling a tough round of negotiations ahead, the plan faced immediate opposition, not just from Democrats, but from some of McConnell’s fellow Republicans.

“The answer to these challenges will not simply be shoveling cash out of Washington. The answer to these challenges will be getting people back to work,” Republican Senator Ted Cruz told reporters at the Capitol.

“And as it stands now, I think it’s likely that you’ll see a number of Republicans in opposition to this bill and expressing serious concerns.”

Some Republicans had complained about the high price tag; the federal government has already spent $US3.7 trillion to cushion the economic blow from pandemic-forced shutdowns.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the Republican plan was too narrow, and did too little, too slowly to help Americans facing eviction from their homes because the pandemic has made it impossible for them to go to work.

“The Republican plan is weak tea, when our problems need a much stronger brew,” Schumer said in the Senate, shortly after McConnell announced the plan.

Democrats also had warned they would oppose a Republican proposal to protect businesses and schools from certain liability lawsuits as they reopen with the coronavirus pandemic still raging.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Tigers regain skipper for Dogs AFL clash

Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick has confirmed his skipper Trent Cotchin is fit to face the Western Bulldogs but key defender David Astbury remains sidelined.

Australian rules football

AFL cautions coaches over umpire criticism

The AFL has released a strongly-worded statement telling coaches to stop criticising umpires after Alastair Clarkson's explosive post-match press conference.

cricket

Aust to adapt if no red-ball prep: Warner

David Warner says it is possible Australia won't have any red-ball matches before their first Test against India but they just have to adapt to the situation.

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

The Australian Open golf championship won't be played this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisers to look at dates early next year.

Australian rules football

Lions' McStay facing two-game AFL ban

Brisbane swingman Daniel McStay is facing a two-week AFL ban for making forceful front-on contact against Melbourne's Neville Jetta in last Sunday's clash.

news

safety of citizens

Battle to contain virus in Vic aged care

Hospital staff and army medics are being sent into Victoria's aged care facilities as part of efforts to contain growing coronavirus outbreaks.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers regain skipper for Dogs AFL clash

Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick has confirmed his skipper Trent Cotchin is fit to face the Western Bulldogs but key defender David Astbury remains sidelined.

world

virus diseases

WHO says coronavirus 'likes all weather'

The WHO has suggested the six-month length of the coronavirus pandemic so far shows that the season does not affect the transmission of the virus.