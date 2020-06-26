Minister says Roundup safe after US cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Bayer says it will pay up to $US10.9 billion to settle thousands of US lawsuits regarding Roundup. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Minister says Roundup safe after US cases

By Matt Coughlan

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 13:34:44

Australia’s agriculture minister insists common weedkiller Roundup is safe after its manufacturer agreed to pay almost $16 billion to settle cancer lawsuits in the US.

Pesticides giant Bayer agreed overnight to pay up to $15.8 billion to settle around 95,000 cases claiming Roundup caused cancer.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said labelling standards in America were different to Australia.

“Our regulations and our regulatory reform has been as robust as anyone else in the world,” he told reporters in Brisbane on Thursday. 

He’s confident the government’s agricultural chemical regulator, the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority, has provided the right directions.

“I’m confident that if Australians continue to use it as per the label, it is perfectly safe,” Mr Littleproud said.

Bayer has repeatedly said Roundup is safe and important to farmers who use the herbicide.

But the decision by Roundup’s German manufacturer has given hope to litigants in Australia.

Maurice Blackburn is leading one of a number of Australia class actions against Bayer claiming the herbicide causes certain types of cancers, including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The law firm’s national head of class actions Andrew Watson said the US settlement had no direct impact on the Australian cases because it was made without admission of liability.

“But obviously it is very welcome news that the company has decided to settle the US litigation,” Mr Watson told ABC television on Thursday.

“What we would urge and hope is that the company takes a similarly sensible approach to the litigation on behalf of those Australians who have developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma as a result of their exposure.”

The legal disputes over Roundup were inherited with Bayer’s $US63 billion takeover of Monsanto in 2018.

In May, the Federal Court gave the go-ahead for the Maurice Blackburn class action to be heard before any other class action about Roundup.

The firm alleges Monsanto was negligent in selling glyphosate-based Roundup products “which they knew (or ought to have known) could cause cancer”.

Last year, Victorian landscape gardener Michael Ogalirolo, 54, launched legal action to sue Bayer after he developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In a writ filed in the Victorian Supreme Court, he said had regularly used Roundup between 1997 and 2019 and now suffered chest pain, shortness of breath, depression and anxiety.

“The defendant knew or ought to have known the use of Roundup products were dangerous for the plaintiff to use and capable of causing serious injury … in particular causing DNA and chromosomal damage in human cells, cancer, kidney disease, infertility and nerve damage, among other devastating illnesses,” the writ said.

Latest sport

boxing

Aust's Moloney wins Las Vegas bout

Jason Moloney was impressive in battering Mexico's Leonardo Baez in a seventh-round TKO win in Las Vegas.

soccer

Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed Australia and New Zealand to deliver the greatest Women's World Cup of all time in 2023.

soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs beat Sydney Swans by 28 points

The Western Bulldogs have recorded a 28-point AFL win over Sydney at the SCG, rallying after Sam Lloyd and Aaron Naughton suffered injuries.

rugby league

Cleary goes from hospital to Penrith hero

Nathan Cleary recovered from a skin infection on his face and six hours in Nepean Hospital on Wednesday to lead Penrith to a 20-12 NRL win over South Sydney.

news

police

AFP, ASIO search NSW Labor MP's home

The Sydney home of NSW Labor upper house MP Shaoquett Moselmane has been searched by Australian Federal Police and ASIO officers.

sport

boxing

Aust's Moloney wins Las Vegas bout

Jason Moloney was impressive in battering Mexico's Leonardo Baez in a seventh-round TKO win in Las Vegas.

world

virus diseases

Vaccine against COVID-19 not certain: WHO

The US has registered a near-record number of new coronavirus cases per day as an outbreak in China's capital appears to have been brought under control.