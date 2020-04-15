Discover Australian Associated Press

A USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor, who had been admitted to an ICU care unit in Guam, has died. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US sailor from virus-hit warship dies

By AAP

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 00:35:53

A US navy sailor has died after contracting the coronavirus, marking the first death of a sailor assigned to the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt.

Late last month the captain of the aircraft carrier, in a blunt letter, called on navy leadership for stronger measures to save the lives of his sailors and stop the spread of the coronavirus onboard the huge ship.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset – our sailors,” Captain Brett Crozier wrote.

So far, about 585 sailors aboard the nuclear-powered carrier have tested positive for the coronavirus.

About 4000 sailors have been moved from the carrier to facilities in Guam, where the ship has been docked after the number of cases started increasing.

That letter by Crozier, which was obtained by a number of news outlets, set in motion a series of events that led to Crozier’s firing and the resignation last week of acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

Modly’s resignation followed mounting backlash for his firing and ridiculing Crozier.

The navy this week is expected to release the results of an investigation into the events surrounding the letter and officials have not ruled out reinstating Crozier, who is seen as a hero by the ship’s crew, as captain of the carrier.

The sailor, who had been admitted to an intensive care unit in Guam last week, died from coronavirus-related complications, the US navy said in a statement.

This marks the first death of a sailor in the navy, which so far has had almost 900 sailors test positive for the virus.

The sailor is also the first active-duty US service member to die from the virus.

