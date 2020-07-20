Discover Australian Associated Press

Two sailors from a US amphibious transport dock have tested positive for the coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US sailors get virus after Diego ship fire

By Andrew Dyer, The San Diego Union-Tribune

July 20, 2020

2020-07-20 13:46:25

At least two sailors from a US amphibious transport dock have tested positive for the coronavirus after helping to fight this week’s fire aboard the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard, the Navy says.

At least 27 people who were in contact with them are now quarantined.

The Navy’s statement on Friday came in response to questions raised by several sailors from the amphibious transport dock San Diego during interviews with The San Diego Union-Tribune. According to the sailors, at least five sailors from their ship have tested positive in the last few days.

The sailors spoke anonymously because they are not authorised to publicly comment on the matter.

The Navy confirmed that two of the sick were at the scene of the fire.

“Two Sailors supporting USS Bonhomme Richard firefighting operations recently tested positive for Covid-19 after exhibiting symptoms,” said Lieutenant Commander Nicole Schwegman, a Navy spokeswoman.

“Contract tracing identified 27 close contacts,” she said. “All contacts were placed in ROM (restriction of movement). The Navy continues to implement Covid-19 mitigation measures to protect the health of our force.”

The sailors from the ship said a significant number of the 27 “close contacts” work in the San Diego’s engineering department and include senior department personnel. The department has increased its staffing rotations to fill in gaps left by those under quarantine, the sailors said.

Citing privacy laws, Schwegman declined to comment on who is quarantined or in which department they work.

One sailor who helped fight the fire told the Union-Tribune Friday that the scene outside the Bonhomme Richard during the height of the conflagration was “chaotic,” and responding sailors routinely swapped and shared firefighting equipment, such as masks and gloves.

Photos provided by the Navy show firefighting equipment being washed and sanitised.

More than 400 sailors from 16 San Diego-based ships helped fight the fire, said Admiiral Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations, at a news conference Friday. Gilday was in San Diego touring the fire-ravaged ship and meeting with its leaders, sailors and firefighters who battled the blaze over five days.

According to the sailor who fought the fire, much of the Bonhomme Richard’s firefighting equipment was damaged or destroyed by the flames, so its sailors relied on gear brought from neighbouring vessels – including the San Diego.

The Navy announced the fires were extinguished on Thursday. The damage to the ship is “extensive,” Gilday said.

