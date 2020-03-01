US seeks to boost production of virus gear

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The US will invoke special powers to boost production of protective equipment against coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US seeks to boost production of virus gear

By Steve Holland and Richard Cowan

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 10:08:51

The United States will invoke special powers to boost production of masks, gloves, gowns and other items to protect against the new coronavirus, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has said.

The Trump administration has been criticised by Democrats for its preparations.

With more countries reporting new infections and companies starting to curtail employees’ travel, health officials scrambled to deal with the prospect of a widening outbreak in the United States.

“We will use the Defense Production Act as necessary to enable that our contracts go to the front of the line,” Azar said in a briefing at the White House. 

“That is an authority that we have, and we will use it to acquire anything we need to acquire.”

The number of confirmed U.S. cases of the respiratory disease is still relatively small at around 60, most of them repatriated American passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan, but there are growing fears that the country is on the cusp of wider outbreak.

Of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, only one patient is still in the hospital, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday.

Meanwhile, a tenth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in California, health officials from Santa Clara County said on Friday.

The outbreak started in China late last year. The latest World Health Organization (WHO) figures indicate over 82,000 people have been infected, with more than 2,700 deaths in China and 57 deaths in 46 other countries.

Anthony Fauci, a doctor who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a closed-door briefing in the U.S. House of Representatives that the sustained spread of the coronavirus meant there would be many more infections in the United States, according to a source.

Fauci warned lawmakers the country did not have enough testing resources, the source said on condition of anonymity. 

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has revised its criteria for who should be tested and is ramping up testing capabilities.

“Our goal is to have every state and local health department online and doing their own testing by the end of next week,” CDC official Nancy Messonier told reporters.

A vaccine may take up to 18 months to develop, health officials have said.

Trump this week said the coronavirus risk to Americans remained “very low,” but he has been increasingly alarmed by the reaction of the US stock market, which he considers a barometer of the economy’s health and sees as important to his re-election in November.

Latest sport

soccer

Invincibles no more: Liverpool lose in EPL

Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten Premier League run has ended in dramatic style as they were thumped 3-0 at relegation-threatened Watford.

cricket

Aussies hammered in Proteas ODI opener

A depleted South Africa have proved too good for Australia, cruising to a 74-run victory in the one-day international series opener in Paarl.

basketball

Kings stun Melbourne late in 1st NBL semi

Sydney have overturned a 16-point final-quarter deficit to score a 86-80 home win over Melbourne United in the opening game of their NBL semi-final series.

soccer

Nabbout delivers Victory A-L win over Reds

Andrew Nabbout's late brilliance has delivered Melbourne Victory a 2-1 comeback win over Adelaide United, keeping their faint A-League finals hopes alive.

cricket

Labuschagne eager for South Africa reunion

Australia's ODI series in South Africa will be a special one for Marnus Labuschagne, who is set to play senior cricket in his birth nation for the first time.

news

politics

Labor open to virus stimulus support

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers says the opposition would support a stimulus package to counter the negative impacts of the coronavirus on the economy.

sport

soccer

Invincibles no more: Liverpool lose in EPL

Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten Premier League run has ended in dramatic style as they were thumped 3-0 at relegation-threatened Watford.

world

health

China reports 573 new coronavirus cases

China's health authorities say there were 573 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 427 on Friday and the highest daily increase in a week.