The US government erroneously sent more than $US1 billion to dead people not listed as deceased. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

US sent $2bn in payments to dead people

By AAP

June 27, 2020

2020-06-27 03:19:35

A government watchdog says nearly 1.1 million relief payments totalling $US1.4 billion ($A2.0 billion) went to dead people in the United States’ coronavirus aid program.

More than 130 million so-called economic impact payments were sent to taxpayers as part of the $US2.4 trillion coronavirus relief package enacted in March.

The Government Accountability Office, Congress’ auditing arm, cited the number of erroneous payments to deceased taxpayers in a report published on Thursday on the government programs.

The errors occurred mainly because of a lag in reporting data on who is deceased – a lapse that tax experts say is almost inevitable.

The IRS didn’t use death records to prevent payments to deceased individuals for the first three batches of payments because of the legal interpretation the agency was operating under, the GAO report said.

While the government has asked survivors to return the money, it’s not clear they have to.

