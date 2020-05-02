Discover Australian Associated Press

The US Office of Director of National Intelligence says it thinks COVID-19 virus was not man-made. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US spy agency says COVID-19 ‘not man-made’

By AAP

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 01:37:11

The top US spy agency has said for the first time that the country’s intelligence community believes the COVID-19 virus that originated in China was not man-made or genetically modified.

“The Intelligence Community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified,” the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in a statement.

“The (Intelligence Community) will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan,” it added.

The ODNI statement appeared to sharply contradict theories floated by anti-China activists and some supporters of US President Donald Trump suggesting that the coronavirus had been developed by Chinese scientists in a government biological weapons laboratory from which it then escaped.

US officials familiar with intelligence reporting and analysis have said for several weeks that they believe the virus either was introduced naturally into a Wuhan meat market or could have escaped from one of two Wuhan government laboratories which are believed to be conducting civilian research into possible biological hazards.

rugby league

Cowboys thankful for Qld Premier's call

North Queensland football boss Peter Parr admits his NRL club had endured an "uncomfortable" waiting game before being cleared to train and play on home soil.

virus diseases

Tasmania records no new virus cases

Restrictions in Tasmania's northwest are set to be eased as the state records no new coronavirus cases in the past day.

