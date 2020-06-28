Discover Australian Associated Press

More than 125,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the US. Image by AP PHOTO

health

US surpasses 2.5 million coronavirus cases

By AAP

June 28, 2020

2020-06-28 09:30:45

The United States has confirmed more than 2.5 million coronavirus cases across the country.

There are also at least 125,435 deaths attributed to the new virus, more than in any other country, according to a tally released by Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.

The surge in cases is most notable across the southern and western states, where many of the states had less stringent lockdown measures. California, the most populous state, which did institute severe coronavirus closures, also saw record cases this week.

The country broke its single-day new infections record repeatedly this week, with well over 39,000 new reported cases on Thursday.

As populous states including Florida and Texas recorded surging case numbers this week, state officials tightened restrictions on business again.

The decision to reimpose restrictions by Florida and Texas is a backtrack for the state’s governors – both Republican allies of President Donald Trump – who have resisted lockdown measures.

On Saturday, Florida reported more than 9500 new cases, up from almost 9000 on Friday, the previous record.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced late on Friday he would reclose beaches from July 3 to July 7 to prevent large gatherings and virus spread during Fourth of July celebrations.

Johns Hopkins has tracked 9,891,717 cases globally and 496,075 deaths. Both numbers are likely higher, due to unreported cases, testing problems and questions about whether cases earlier this year went unnoticed.

