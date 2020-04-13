Discover Australian Associated Press

New York remains the hardest hit coronavirus state in the US. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US surpasses Italy for most virus deaths

By Sophie Wingate, dpa

April 13, 2020

2020-04-13 10:17:03

The United States has surpassed Italy for most fatalities from the new coronavirus of any country as the number of deaths in the US surged to more than 20,000.

A running tally from Johns Hopkins University, showed that the number of deaths topped 20,000, while nearly 19,500 people had died in Italy, which previously bore the grim record for the highest death toll during the global pandemic.

Different population sizes, reporting standards and approaches to testing make comparisons between countries difficult, and the true number of infections is likely higher, in part owing to testing shortages. Similarly, the death tolls might be greater.

In the US – which has by far the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally, with some 522,300 infections – New York remains the hardest hit state, with more cases than any other country in the world.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday 783 more people had died, which was consistent with the daily death toll in recent days, taking the total number of deaths in the state to more than 8600.

“You can see that the number is somewhat stabilising, but it is stabilising at a horrific rate,” Cuomo said during a daily press conference. “These are just incredible numbers, depicting incredible loss and pain.”

In encouraging news, Cuomo reiterated that the curve was continuing to flatten, with hospitalisations and intubations down.

But he warned of reopening the economy too quickly in New York, the country’s financial capital, pointing to places around the world that had experienced resurgences in the virus.

“Reopening is both an economic question and a public health question,” Cuomo said.

“And I’m unwilling to divorce the two. You can’t ask the people of this state or this country to choose between lives lost and dollars gained.”

The governor also contradicted school policies announced by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio hours earlier, saying “there has been no decision” regarding the continuing closure of the city’s public schools system, the nation’s largest with nearly 1900 schools.

De Blasio had announced that schools would remain closed through the end of the academic year, leaving more than a million students out of school until September.

More than a dozen other US states have already announced that their schools will remain shuttered until the end of the academic year.

The stay-at-home orders imposed on more than 90 per cent of the country have taken a huge toll on the US economy, and conversations have intensified in the White House about how long business closures and travel restrictions can be maintained.

US President Donald Trump has been mulling when to reopen the country, noting the measures aimed at stemming the spread of the virus carried their own economic and public health cost.

“I’m going to have to make a decision and I only hope to God that it’s the right decision,” Trump said on Friday.

“But I would say without question it’s the biggest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

The current federal social distancing guidelines run until April 30.

