US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad (L) has signed a deal with the Taliban's Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Image by AP PHOTO

unrest, conflicts and war

US, Taliban sign historic Afghanistan deal

By Idrees Ali

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 01:50:55

The US has signed a historic deal with Taliban insurgents that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan over the next 14 months.

The deal was signed in the Qatari capital Doha on Saturday by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on hand to witness the ceremony.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said while the signing of the accord would be a good step, the road ahead would not be easy.

“This is a hopeful moment, but it is only the beginning … achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan will require patience and compromise among all parties,” said Esper, who met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul.

The US said it is committed to reducing the number of its troops in Afghanistan to 8600 – from the current 13,000 – within 135 days of signing the deal.

It also vowed to work with its allies to proportionally reduce the number of coalition forces in Afghanistan over that period, if the Taliban adhere to their commitments.

A full withdrawal of all US and coalition forces would occur within 14 months of this deal being signed, if the Taliban hold up their end of the deal, the joint statement said.

“Today is a monumental day for Afghanistan,” the US embassy in Kabul said on Twitter. 

“It is about making peace and crafting a common brighter future. We stand with Afghanistan.”

Ghani said he hoped the Doha deal paves the way towards lasting peace.

“We hope the US-Taliban peace will lead to a permanent ceasefire … the nation is looking forward to a full ceasefire,” he told a news conference in Kabul.

The Afghan government said it stood ready to negotiate and conclude a ceasefire with the Taliban, and it affirmed its support for the phased withdrawal of US and coalition forces subject to the Taliban’s fulfilment of its commitments.

It also said that it remained committed to preventing militant groups from using its soil to threaten the security of the US, its allies and other countries.

Separately, NATO pledged to adjust the coalition troop levels in the first phase too, bringing down NATO’s numbers to about 12,000 from roughly 16,000 troops at present.

“We went in together in 2001, we are going to adjust (troop levels) together and when the time is right, we are going to leave together, but we are only going to leave when conditions are right,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

Hours before the deal, the Taliban ordered all its fighters in Afghanistan “to refrain from any kind of attack … for the happiness of the nation”.

For millions of Afghans, the deal represents some hope for an end to years of bloodshed.

“Peace is extremely simple and my country deserves it. Today is the day when maybe we will see a positive change,” said 38-year-old Kabul teacher Javed Hassan, who lost his children in a Taliban bomb blast in 2018.

