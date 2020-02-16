US to fly citizens from Japan virus ship

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The US will evacuate citizens from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship n Japan. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US to fly citizens from Japan virus ship

By AAP

February 16, 2020

2020-02-16 14:50:50

The US State Department will evacuate some American citizens and their families aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the biggest cluster of coronavirus infections outside China, the Wall Street Journal reports.

About 380 people will be offered seats on two evacuation flights from Japan back to the United States, the Journal said, citing an official of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The evacuees will arrive in the United States as early as Sunday, the newspaper said, citing Henry Walke, director of the CDC’s Division of Preparedness and Emerging Infections.

The CDC was not immediately available for comment. Officials at Japan’s foreign ministry and health ministry were also not available for a comment.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship, owned by Carnival Corp , has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama, Japan, on Feb. 3, with 3,500 passengers and crew on board, of whom 218 have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

The liner was quarantined in Yokohama after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it travelled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus.

Those who have tested positive for the virus have been taken off the ship to hospital. 

Latest sport

rugby union

Aust Super Rugby teams' 0-6 tale of woe

James O'Connor shone, but frustrating losses to the Brumbies and Reds has left Australian Super Rugby sides 0-6 against foreign outfits this season.

golf

Green lags behind Australian Open leaders

Perth golfer Hannah Green has dropped out of contention in the final round at the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

rugby league

Try and cheers for Folau on Dragons debut

Israel Folau has earned praise for his try-scoring display in his debut for Catalans since his controversial signing by the French-based Super League club.

golf

Scott eyes drought-breaking US tour title

Adam Scott shares the 54-hole lead at the PGA Tour event in Los Angeles and will play with Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar in the final group on Sunday.

rugby league

Nines unearth super NRL talent in Perth

North Queensland fullback Scott Drinkwater was named player of the NRL Nines tournament but two young rookies stole the spotlight.

news

weather

Ausgrid's NSW customers eye outage compo

Those affected by the Sydney and NSW coastal power outages have begun to question their Ausgrid compensation options, as thousands still wait for repairs.

sport

rugby union

Aust Super Rugby teams' 0-6 tale of woe

James O'Connor shone, but frustrating losses to the Brumbies and Reds has left Australian Super Rugby sides 0-6 against foreign outfits this season.

world

epidemic and plague

Coronavirus cases near 68,500, 1665 dead

There are 2,009 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in mainland China, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 68,500.