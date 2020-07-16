Discover Australian Associated Press

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US will announce more decisions against Chinese telcos. Image by AP PHOTO

politics

Trump may yet sanction Chinese officials

By AAP

July 16, 2020

2020-07-16 11:05:40

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out additional sanctions on top Chinese officials as a result of actions he took to punish China for its handling of Hong Kong, a White House National Security Council spokesman says.

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which Trump signed on Tuesday, allows him to impose sanctions and visa restrictions on Chinese officials and financial institutions involved in the imposition of China’s new national security law in Hong Kong.

Bloomberg News reported that Trump had ruled out additional sanctions on top Chinese officials for now to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot noted Trump last week issued sanctions against Chinese Communist Party officials for their treatment of minority Uighur Muslims.

“In no way has he taken anything off the table with respect to further sanctions of party officials for actions in Hong Kong or on other issues. Any suggestion otherwise by anonymous sources is flat out wrong,” Ullyot said on Wednesday.

White House discussions are ongoing about potential targets for sanctions and no final decisions have been made, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Among names being pushed by some China hawks is Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who has backed Beijing’s implementation of the security law, the source said.

The New York Times reported later on Wednesday that the Trump administration was considering a sweeping ban on travel to the United States by members of the Chinese Communist Party, citing people familiar with the proposal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the legislation Trump signed and an executive order ending Hong Kong’s special status under US law were justified.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping made a choice to violate the Chinese Communist Party’s promises to Hong Kong that were made in UN-registered treaty. He didn’t have to do that and he made that choice,” Pompeo told reporters. “We have to deal with China as it is, not as we wish it to be.” 

Earlier, Pompeo also took fresh aim at China, saying the US would impose visa restrictions on Chinese firms like Huawei Technologies that he accused of facilitating human-rights violations.

Pompeo also said telecommunications companies around the world “should consider themselves on notice” that if they do business with Huawei, “they are doing business with human-rights abusers”.

Washington hopes to have another set of decisions shortly on Chinese telecoms firms that would reflect the need to protect US citizens’ data from Beijing, he added.

