Expert foresees up to 200K US virus deaths

The coronavirus outbreak could kill 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, the US government’s top infectious-disease expert has warned, as more than 720,000 infections were reported worldwide and the death continues to rise.

Faced with that grim projection and the possibility even more could die in the US without measures to keep people away from one another, President Donald Trump extended federal guidelines recommending people stay home for another 30 days until the end of April to prevent the spread of the virus.

Trump’s extension of the original 15-day guidelines was a stark reversal just days after he suggested restarting the economy in about two weeks and came after Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the dire prediction of fatalities, adding that millions in the US could become infected.

By Sunday night, the US had more than 140,000 infections and 2400 deaths, according to the running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, though the true number of cases is thought to be considerably higher because of testing shortages and mild illnesses that have gone unreported.

Worldwide, more than 720,000 infections were reported and deaths topped 33,000, half of them in Italy and Spain, where the health system is at the breaking point.

New York state, where the death toll passed 1000, remained the epicentre of the US outbreak, with the vast majority of the deaths in New York City.

However, spikes in infections were recorded around the country, not only in metropolitan areas but in midwestern towns and Rocky Mountain ski havens. West Virginia reported its first death, leaving only two states – Hawaii and Montana – with none linked to the outbreak.

The virus is moving fast through nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other places that house elderly or otherwise vulnerable people, spreading “like fire through dry grass,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

In New York, the virus is overwhelming some of the city’s poorest neighbourhoods, with data showing high rates of infection in densely packed areas with big non-English-speaking populations.

Mayor Bill De Blasio asked the federal government to deliver 400 more ventilators and warned that the city would run out of masks, gowns and other supplies in a week if they did not get reinforcements.

Worry for the poorest was being echoed around the world.

In India, a lockdown covering the country’s 1.3 billion people has put untold numbers out of work and left many families struggling to feed themselves. Tens of thousands in New Delhi were forced to flee their homes, with no way to pay the rent, journeying back to their native villages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised for the hardships that the lockdown brought but said: “These tough measures were needed to win this battle.”

Though the US leads the world in reported cases, five other countries have higher death tolls: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France.

Italy reported more than 750 new fatalities on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to nearly 10,800. However, the number of new infections showed signs of easing, with officials expressing cautious optimism the most severe shutdown in the industrialised West is showing results.

Italy’s civil protection agency said more than 5200 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, the lowest number in four days, for a total of almost 98,000 infections.

Spain moved to tighten its lockdown and ban all non-essential work as it hit another daily record of almost 840 dead. The country’s overall official toll was more than 6500.

Egypt shut its beaches as cases in the Mideast surpassed 50,000. Police in the Philippines stepped up arrests of quarantine violators and more tourists were moved from Mount Everest and Bali.

Russia ordered borders to close on Monday, Moscow all but confined its 12 million residents to their homes, and the head of the Russian Orthodox church called on believers to stay away from places of worship and pray at home instead.

A prominent French politician with the virus died, the country’s first death of a senior official.

Restrictions that would have been unthinkable weeks ago have been imposed in Europe and elsewhere. Parisians are fined if they try to leave the city, South Africans cannot buy alcohol and Serbians are upset over a ban on walking their dogs. In Italy, burials are being held with only one family member.

As others tightened controls, China continued to ease its restrictions: flights from Hubei province at the epicentre of the country’s outbreak resumed on Sunday.