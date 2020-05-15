Discover Australian Associated Press

Researchers are still unsure if an inflammatory syndrome in children is related to COVID-19. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US urges doctors to report syndrome cases

By Julie Steenhuysen

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 04:03:20

US health officials say they will issue an alert telling doctors to report cases of a rare life-threatening inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 in children to their state and local health departments.

The alert from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be released on Wednesday or Thursday, a agency spokesman said in an emailed statement.

US scientists have been working to understand the inflammatory syndrome associated with exposure to the new coronavirus, which has stricken children in Italy, Spain, Britain and the United States.

In New York, more than 100 children are reported to have developed the syndrome, which may occur days to weeks after a COVID-19 illness.

At least three children have died, the state reported on Saturday. All three tested positive for the coronavirus or had antibodies to it, suggesting the syndrome is linked to COVID-19.

The syndrome shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, with symptoms such as fever, skin rashes, swelling of the glands and, in severe cases, inflammation of arteries of the heart.

Scientists are still trying to determine whether the syndrome is linked with COVID-19 because not all children with it have tested positive for the virus.

Latest sport

F1

Formula One

Ricciardo moves from Renault to McLaren

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo will switch from Renault to McLaren following the 2020 season.

rugby league

Don't bow to NRL minority: Seibold

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold can't see why the NRL would force his side to play home games in NSW to cater for players that have not had the flu shot.

rugby league

Cartwright dodges jab on 'medical grounds'

Bryce Cartwright has avoided a flu shot on medical grounds, leaving him free to join his Gold Coast teammates in training for a May 28 NRL restart.

rugby league

NRL referees dispute set to turn ugly

Professional Rugby League Match Officials have lodged a dispute notice with the Fair Work Commission following the NRL's change to one referee.

news

politics

Mental health plan tops leaders' agenda

The national cabinet will consider a mental health plan to boost support for Australians struggling with isolation and losing jobs amid the coronavirus crisis.

sport

F1

world

epidemic and plague

'New normals' tried as virus rules relaxed

The world is adapting to the realities of life with COVID-19, finding ways to cope with the "new normal" as countries try to salvage their battered economies.