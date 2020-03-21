US virus bill proposes $1200 payments

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has introduced emergency legislation to stem the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and Republicans and Democrats agreed to meet on Friday to seek an agreement.

The $US1 trillion ($A1.7 trillion)-plus package would include direct financial help for Americans, relief for small businesses and their employees, steps to stabilise the economy and new support for healthcare professionals and coronavirus patients, McConnell said.

“We are ready to act as soon as agreement with our colleagues across the aisle can be reached,” he said on the Senate floor on Thursday. “The Senate is not going anywhere until we take action.”

Republican leader McConnell also said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow would be on Capitol Hill Friday to work with lawmakers from both parties toward an agreement.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats were ready.

“We look forward to working with them to come up with a bipartisan product,” he said. But he stressed any “bailout” of industries must be aimed at helping workers, not executives or shareholders.

The package is the third taken up by Congress since the coronavirus erupted in the United States, killing more than 150 people, shutting schools, businesses and wide swaths of American life, and sending the stock market into a tailspin.

A key plank is direct payments of up to $US1200 for individuals and $US2400 for couples below a certain income threshold, along with $US500 for each child in the family.

The bill also includes $US208 billion for industries. This breaks down to $US58 billion for airlines and $US150 billion for “other eligible entities”. All this money would be in the form of loans and loan guarantees.

For small businesses, a key Republican constituency, the bill includes $US299.4 billion for loan guarantees and loan subsidies.

Healthcare provisions of the bill include expanding testing for the virus, hiring more healthcare workers and speeding the development of new vaccines and treatments. The measure would also allow students to defer payments on student loans.

Trump sharply changed his tone on the risks posed by the virus this week, after long playing them down, and started talking about sending Americans $US1000 cheques.

Not all Republicans were keen on the idea.

“Just a blanket cash check to everybody in America that’s making up to $US75,000? I don’t know the logic of that,” said Senate appropriations committee chairman Richard Shelby said before the bill was announced.