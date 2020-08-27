US virus cases decline, India cases surge

The United States is reporting a sustained drop in daily recorded coronavirus cases while a surge in India has added more than 1.5 million new infections so far in August.

Since the start of August the US has had its weekly average for daily cases drop from more than 60,000 new infections to just over 40,000, with daily cases dropping below 40,000 over the past three days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Coronavirus case counts in the southern US states are largely dropping after the region recorded weeks of rising cases in July and August

The US – with a death toll that is approaching 180,000 people – leads the world in confirmed coronavirus cases at nearly 5.8 million.

Brazil trails the US in total cases and India now leads the world in daily cases, overtaking the US in mid-August.

Meanwhile, European Union countries have detected a rise in cases, with France, Italy and Germany all reporting their highest case totals in months and Spain battling a widespread outbreak.

India reported more than 67,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the country’s number of reported infections to 3.2 million with 1.5 million reported infections coming this month alone.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday also reported 1059 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities from the pandemic to 59,449.

India has been recording more than 60,000 new infections per day for the last two weeks, reaching a peak of 69,652 cases on August 19.

New reported infections dropped to about 61,000 on Monday and Tuesday but picked up again in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said India’s recovery rate was now around 76 per cent with a fatality rate of 1.84 per cent.

Even though the country of nearly 1.4 billion people has been slowly opening up to heal the economy, areas identified as most affected by the virus continue to remain under lockdown.

More than 23.98 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 819,684​ have died.