Trump plays tit-for-tat in virus aid

US President Donald Trump has expanded the federal government’s role in helping produce supplies to fight coronavirus pandemic , while warning desperate state governors not to cross him.

“I want them to be appreciative,” Trump said after the White House announced he would be using powers granted to him under the Defence Production Act to compel auto giant General Motors to produce ventilators.

Trump – who hours earlier had suggested the need for the devices was being overblown – rejected any criticism of the federal government’s response to the public health crisis.

“We have done a hell of a job,” Trump said, as he sent an ominous message to state and local leaders who have been urging the federal government to do more to help them save lives.

The US now has more than 100 thousand coronavirus cases – the most of any country in the world.

Trump said he had instructed Vice President Mike Pence not to call the governors of Washington or Michigan – two coronavirus hotspots – because of their public criticism. “If they don’t treat you right, I don’t call,” Trump said.

The comments came after Trump unveiled a slew of executive actions to bolster states’ capacities to respond to the pandemic, including authorising Defence Secretary Mark Esper to call up an unspecified number of federal reservists to help with the coronavirus response.

Governors of several states have begged for help in obtaining supplies like masks and testing agents, saying they’ve been forced to compete against one another as well as the federal government on the open market, driving up prices.

The notoriously thin-skinned Trump has continued to diminish the risk posed by the virus and insisted that the federal government was only a “backup” .

“The governors have been very gracious, for the most part,” Trump said Friday. But he complained that, “There are a couple that aren’t appreciative” of the “incredible job” he claimed to be doing, adding: “They have to do a better job themselves, that’s part of the problem.”

In a Thursday night interview on Fox, Trump declared that Washington Governor Jay Inslee “should be doing more”. He dismissed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s requests for additional ventilators to keep patients alive, saying, “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000” of the devices. And he said he was still weighing Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a disaster declaration, saying, “We’ve had a big problem with the young, a woman governor from, you know who I’m talking about, from Michigan.”

Whitmer, in particular, has criticised the administration’s response to the pandemic.

“It’s very distressing,” the Democratic governor told radio station WWJ. “I observed early on, like a lot of governors on both sides of the aisle, that the federal preparation was concerning. That apparently struck a nerve, and I’ve been uniquely singled out despite my voice not being the only one that observed that,” she said.

Just a month ago, Trump was predicting the US was days away from being “close to zero” coronavirus cases. Now, the country has more than 100,000 cases nationwide.