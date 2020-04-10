Discover Australian Associated Press

US deaths due to coronavirus have topped 14,600, the second highest in the world behind Italy. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

US virus deaths second highest in world

By AAP

April 10, 2020

2020-04-10 08:07:40

US deaths due to coronavirus have topped 14,600, the second highest reported number in the world behind Italy.

Italy has the most reported deaths in the world at 17,669 and Spain is in third place with 14,555.

US officials warned Americans to expect alarming numbers of coronavirus deaths this week, even as an influential university model on Wednesday scaled back its projected US pandemic death toll by 26 per cent to 60,000.

On Tuesday, US deaths set a new daily record with over 1900 new deaths reported in a single day, according to a Reuters tally. 

European countries, including hardest-hit Italy and Spain, have started looking ahead to easing lockdowns, but their coronavirus-related fatality rates have fluctuated after initially showing a decline.

Italy imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 9 to slow the spread of the virus and Spain followed on March 14. 

New York state required all residents to stay home except for essential businesses on March 20 and now more than 94 per cent of Americans are under similar orders.

rugby league

NRL looking at rivalry rounds: Seibold

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has revealed the NRL is looking at the possibility of inserting more rivalry matches in a new-look schedule.

rugby league

NRL veteran questions mooted May return

Former Rugby League Players' Association representative James Graham says fans should be cautious about the mooted May 28 resumption of the NRL.

cricket

Aussies' Test tour of Bangladesh postponed

The two-Test series between Australia and Bangladesh will not take place in June, having been postponed because of the current coronavirus crisis.

rugby league

NRL season planned to restart on May 28

The Australian Rugby League Commission has announced they are planning to restart the NRL competition in late May.

rugby union

Rugby pay agreement before next week

No agreement has been reached on pay cuts for the nation's elite rugby players before Easter, but officials are confident a deal will be made before next week.

politics

Leaders issue Easter coronavirus warning

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has used his Easter message to urge all Australians to stay home during the long weekend to stop the spread of coronavirus.

world

politics

UK's Johnson out of ICU, under observation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from intensive care after spending three nights in the unit.