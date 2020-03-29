Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Italy has suffered the most coronavirus deaths, but the spread of the disease is rampant in the US. Image by EPA PHOTO

virus diseases

World virus infections pass 660,000

By JOE McDONALD

March 29, 2020

2020-03-29 17:43:04

Worldwide coronavirus infections have surpassed 660,000 with more than 30,000 deaths as countries desperately try to bring down the spread through isolation and containment strategies.

The United States leads the world with more than 120,000 reported cases. Five other countries have higher death tolls: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France. Italy has more than 10,000 deaths, the most of any country.

Millions of residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have been issued with warnings to avoid all non-essential travel for 14 days.

The travel advisory came late Saturday after the number of confirmed American deaths passed 2,000, more than double the level two days earlier. 

The disease has also spread to major US cities including Detroit, New Orleans and Chicago and into rural America, where hotspots erupted in Midwestern towns and Rocky Mountain ski havens.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said defeating the virus will take “weeks and weeks and weeks.” The United Nations, which has its headquarters in New York City, donated 250,000 face masks to the city. Cuomo postponed the state’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 23.

Earlier, Cuomo and governors of the other states rejected a suggestion by President Donald Trump that he might impose a quarantine on the region. Cuomo said that would be illegal, economically catastrophic and unproductive since other areas are already seeing a surge.

European governments including Italy, Spain and France have imposed lockdowns that left normally bustling city streets empty.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte signed a decree freeing up 400 million euros for coupons and packages of food aid to be delivered door-to-door if necessary. Italy has almost completed a three-week lockdown.

In Spain, where stay-at-home restrictions have been in place for nearly two weeks, the death toll rose to 5,812. Another 8,000 confirmed infections pushed that count above 72,000 cases.

The rate of infection is slowing and figures “indicate that the outbreak is stabilising and may be reaching its peak in some areas,” said Spain’s director of emergencies, Fernando Simon.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for a more vigorous response from the European Union. Spain, Italy, France and six other members have asked the EU to share the burden of European debt, dubbed coronabonds in the media, to help fight the virus. But the idea has met resistance from other members, led by Germany and the Netherlands.

Elsewhere, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered his country’s borders closed on Monday. Diplomats and residents of the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea were exempt.

Vietnam has quarantined nearly 60,000 people who entered the country from virus-infected nations or had contact with infected people, according to the Health Ministry.

Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, prohibited gatherings of more than four people in an emergency order Saturday.

More than 135,000 people have recovered from the virus, kfgrgr according to Johns Hopkins University.

Latest sport

rugby league

Players have eye on NRL clubs in pay talks

The Rugby League Players' Association want to ensure the viability of all 16 NRL clubs during the coronavirus in Monday's crunch meeting of stakeholders.

Australian rules football

Cousins sorry for West Coast AFL fallout

Former West Coast star Ben Cousins is sorry for the negative impact his behaviour and actions left on the powerhouse AFL club.

cricket

Steve Smith leadership ban ends amid limbo

Steve Smith is now free to captain Australia again if called upon after his leadership ban from the ball-tampering scandal expired quietly over the weekend.

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Agile AFL open to Christmas grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league must be agile and flexible in its thinking, including the timing and venue for this season's grand final.

news

politics

Public gatherings limited to two people

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the limit on public gatherings has been reduced from groups of 10 people to two, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

Players have eye on NRL clubs in pay talks

The Rugby League Players' Association want to ensure the viability of all 16 NRL clubs during the coronavirus in Monday's crunch meeting of stakeholders.

world

virus diseases

NZ records first coronavirus death

New Zealand has recorded its first COVID-19 related death after a woman aged in her 70s died on the West Coast of South Island..