World virus infections pass 660,000

Worldwide coronavirus infections have surpassed 660,000 with more than 30,000 deaths as countries desperately try to bring down the spread through isolation and containment strategies.

The United States leads the world with more than 120,000 reported cases. Five other countries have higher death tolls: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France. Italy has more than 10,000 deaths, the most of any country.

Millions of residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have been issued with warnings to avoid all non-essential travel for 14 days.

The travel advisory came late Saturday after the number of confirmed American deaths passed 2,000, more than double the level two days earlier.

The disease has also spread to major US cities including Detroit, New Orleans and Chicago and into rural America, where hotspots erupted in Midwestern towns and Rocky Mountain ski havens.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said defeating the virus will take “weeks and weeks and weeks.” The United Nations, which has its headquarters in New York City, donated 250,000 face masks to the city. Cuomo postponed the state’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 23.

Earlier, Cuomo and governors of the other states rejected a suggestion by President Donald Trump that he might impose a quarantine on the region. Cuomo said that would be illegal, economically catastrophic and unproductive since other areas are already seeing a surge.

European governments including Italy, Spain and France have imposed lockdowns that left normally bustling city streets empty.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte signed a decree freeing up 400 million euros for coupons and packages of food aid to be delivered door-to-door if necessary. Italy has almost completed a three-week lockdown.

In Spain, where stay-at-home restrictions have been in place for nearly two weeks, the death toll rose to 5,812. Another 8,000 confirmed infections pushed that count above 72,000 cases.

The rate of infection is slowing and figures “indicate that the outbreak is stabilising and may be reaching its peak in some areas,” said Spain’s director of emergencies, Fernando Simon.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for a more vigorous response from the European Union. Spain, Italy, France and six other members have asked the EU to share the burden of European debt, dubbed coronabonds in the media, to help fight the virus. But the idea has met resistance from other members, led by Germany and the Netherlands.

Elsewhere, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered his country’s borders closed on Monday. Diplomats and residents of the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea were exempt.

Vietnam has quarantined nearly 60,000 people who entered the country from virus-infected nations or had contact with infected people, according to the Health Ministry.

Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, prohibited gatherings of more than four people in an emergency order Saturday.

More than 135,000 people have recovered from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.