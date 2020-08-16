Discover Australian Associated Press

Members of US Congress have returned home after failing to agree on a coronavirus support package. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US virus relief on hold as Congress shuts

By David Morgan

August 16, 2020

2020-08-16 01:36:51

The prospects for a deal in the US Congress to help people suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic have dimmed, with the Senate and House of Representatives in recess and no fresh talks scheduled with President Donald Trump’s negotiators.

After a week that the leaders of the Democratic and the Republican parties spent blaming each other for a breakdown in talks, politicians were not due to reconvene until next month though the leaders of both parties said they could recall their members with 24 hours notice if a deal emerged.

The two sides formally remained about $US2 trillion ($A2.8 trillion) apart, with wide gaps on funding for schools, aid to state and local governments and unemployment pay.

Trump on Thursday added that he opposed any money to help the US Postal Service handle an expected flood of mail-in ballots for the November 3 elections, though he later said he would not veto a bill that included it.

An impasse over $US600-a-week in enhanced unemployment benefits, which expired on July 31, kept financial markets on edge as the Commerce Department reported weaker-than-expected July retail sales growth due to the effects of the spiralling pandemic and the cessation of the enhanced unemployment payments.

The unemployment payments had helped the US economy by buttressing consumer spending, according to Federal Reserve officials and economists.

Trump tried to act alone on Saturday with a memorandum proposing an additional $US300 per week in unemployment, though economists questioned the effectiveness of the limited measure.

Meanwhile, the number of US coronavirus infections approached 5.3 million on Friday, with deaths topping 167,000.

Latest sport

rugby league

Williams won't rush to save Rooster stocks

Sonny Bill Williams wishes he could play in the NRL straight away to help the injury-depleted Sydney Roosters, but says he must regain his own fitness first.

Australian rules football

Hawkins boots Cats to AFL win over Power

A vintage Tom Hawkins performance powered Geelong to a 60-point AFL win over Port Adelaide on Friday.

rugby league

Naden calls out alleged racism in NRL game

A group of people have been ejected from Friday's NRL match in Gosford for allegedly racially abusing Penrith winger Brent Naden.

rugby league

Dragons send McGregor out an NRL winner

Paul McGregor's six-year stint as St George Illawarra's NRL coach has ended with a shock 14-12 win over Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

rugby league

Panthers make club history with NRL win

Penrith have defeated the Warriors 18-12 in Gosford to set a club record nine straight NRL wins to return to the top of the ladder.

Global virus flare-ups lead to mask orders

New restrictions have been imposed in several European countries as governments attempt to get a grip on rising rates of coronavirus infections.