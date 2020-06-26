US virus resurgence worries health experts

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A resurgent coronavirus is worrying United States health experts and hospital administrators. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

US virus resurgence worries health experts

By Nomaan Merchant and Juan A. Lozano

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 09:43:58

A coronavirus resurgence is wiping out two months of progress in the US and sending infections to dire new levels across the South and West.

Hospital administrators and health experts are on Wednesday warning that politicians and a tired-of-being-cooped-up public are letting a disaster unfold.

The US recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest level since late April when the number peaked at 36,400, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

While newly confirmed infections have been declining steadily in early hotspots such as New York and New Jersey, several other states set single-day records this week including Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma.

Some of them also broke hospitalisation records, as did North Carolina and South Carolina.

“People got complacent,” said Dr. Marc Boom, CEO of the Houston Methodist hospital system. “And it’s coming back and biting us, quite frankly.”

Stocks slid on Wall Street as the news dampened hopes for a quick economic turnaround. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 700 points for a drop of 2.7 per cent. The broader S&P 500 fell 2.6 per cent.

The virus has been blamed for over 120,000 US deaths – the highest toll in the world – and more than 2.3 million confirmed infections nationwide.

On Wednesday, the widely cited University of Washington computer model of the outbreak projected nearly 180,000 deaths by October 1.

California reported over 7100 new cases, and Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom said he would withhold pandemic-related funding from local governments that brush off state requirements on masks and other anti-virus measures. Florida’s single-day count surged to 5500, a 25 per cent jump from the record set last week.

In Texas, which began lifting its shutdowns on May 1, hospitalisations have doubled and new cases have tripled in two weeks. Governor Greg Abbott told KFDA-TV the state is facing a “massive outbreak” and might need new local restrictions to preserve hospital space.

The Houston area’s intensive care units are nearly full, and two public hospitals are running at capacity, Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Just 17 per cent of intensive-care beds were available Wednesday in Alabama – including just one in Montgomery – though hospitals can add more, said Dr. Don Williamson, head of the Alabama Hospital Association.

In Arizona, emergency rooms are seeing about 1200 suspected COVID-19 patients a day, compared with around 500 a month ago.

Latest sport

soccer

Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed Australia and New Zealand to deliver the greatest Women's World Cup of all time in 2023.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs beat Sydney Swans by 28 points

The Western Bulldogs have recorded a 28-point AFL win over Sydney at the SCG, rallying after Sam Lloyd and Aaron Naughton suffered injuries.

rugby league

Cleary goes from hospital to Penrith hero

Nathan Cleary recovered from a skin infection on his face and six hours in Nepean Hospital on Wednesday to lead Penrith to a 20-12 NRL win over South Sydney.

Australian rules football

Battling Eagles axe four for Power clash

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has made four unforced changes to his 15th-placed team ahead of the Eagles' round-four clash with Port Adelaide.

soccer

WWC 2023 hosting race going down to wire

Australia and New Zealand's joint Women's World Cup bid team are pulling out all the stops ahead of the FIFA Council's decision on the 2023 tournament host.

news

police

NSW Labor MP's home raided by AFP

A Sydney home believed to belong to a NSW Labor upper house member is among several locations to be searched by Australian Federal Police.

sport

soccer

Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed Australia and New Zealand to deliver the greatest Women's World Cup of all time in 2023.

world

virus diseases

Vaccine against COVID-19 not certain: WHO

The US has registered a near-record number of new coronavirus cases per day as an outbreak in China's capital appears to have been brought under control.