US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has warned unemployment could hit 20% without a govt stimulus. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

US virus toll tops 100, bid for stimulus

By Doina Chiacu and Jonathan Allen

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 13:36:51

The Trump administration is pressing for enactment of a $US1 trillion stimulus package, possibly with direct payments to individual Americans, to blunt the economic pain from a coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 100 people in the country.

With cases of the respiratory illness reported in all 50 states and the total number of known US infections surging past 6,400, millions of Americans hunkered down at home instead of commuting to work or going to school.

New York City said it might order its 8.5 million residents to “shelter in place” at home, as cities escalated “social distancing” policies by closing schools, restaurants and theatres to curb the spread of the virus.

“It’s a very, very difficult decision,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

About 6.7 million people in the San Francisco Bay area have already been ordered to stay home for all but the most crucial outings until April 7. 

Eateries were shut down except for carry-out orders and deliveries, and bars were closed.

Kentucky and Illinois recorded their first coronavirus deaths, driving the nationwide toll to at least 108.

Authorities said 22 people had been infected at a nursing home in suburban Chicago.

In Washington state, where 52 people have died, many at a suburban Seattle long-term care facility, Governor Jay Inslee signed legislation approving $US200 million for homeless aid and other measures to fight the virus. 

California’s governor signed off on $US1 billion, and Georgia’s governor approved $US100 million.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy closed indoor shopping malls while a record number of unemployment applications crashed state computer systems. 

The nation’s largest indoor shopping centre, Minnesota’s Mall of America, said it would close.

Kansas shuttered schools through the end of the academic year.

Sheriff’s deputies in Los Angeles County were ordered to write more citations and make fewer arrests, to keep jail crowding to a minimum. 

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered elective surgeries postponed to preserve hospital space.

New York, Washington state and California accounted for the bulk of confirmed cases of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

Roughly half of all Americans want the US government to act more aggressively to slow transmission of the coronavirus, such as banning large public gatherings and shutting down all overseas flights.

President Donald Trump said progress was being made against the fast-spreading pathogen and predicted the US economy would “come roaring back” when it slows.

“It’s going to pop,” said Trump, who is seeking re-election on November 3.

The Republican president’s tone on the pandemic has changed sharply over the past few days. 

After initially playing down the threat and focusing on the stock market, his administration has begun pushing for urgent action to stem the disease’s economic and human toll. 

His administration sought more than $US1 trillion for a stimulus package, including $US50 billion for hard-hit airlines facing bankruptcy.

The Trump administration is also considering a plan to send checks to individual Americans of $US1,000 to help them weather the crisis, though details of the proposal remained unclear.

High earners might not qualify for payments, which could be sent within the next two weeks, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin warned Republican senators privately that U.S. unemployment could hit 20 per cent if Congress failed to act.

The House bill would provide free coronavirus testing, establish paid sick leave for most workers and expand unemployment compensation.

Trump said travel restrictions within the United States remained on the table.

He asked Americans to avoid travelling and urged them to “buy less” when they go to stores after nationwide reports of anxious shoppers emptying grocery store shelves.

