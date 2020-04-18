Discover Australian Associated Press

The Trump administration has undermined an EPA rule that forced coal plants to cut mercury emissions Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

US weakens mercury rule for coal plants

By AAP

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 12:09:54

The Trump administration has withdrawn the legal justification for an Obama-era rule that forced coal-fired power plants to cut their mercury emissions, saying the cost of compliance far outweighed the public health benefits.

The move leaves the Mercury and Air Toxic Standards in place for now, but could pave the way for lawsuits from companies opposed to it.

“It’s honest accounting,” Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a conference call with reporters announcing the move.

At issue is a 2016 conclusion by then-President Barack Obama’s EPA that forcing coal-fired power plants to slash mercury output was justified because savings on healthcare costs would exceed compliance costs. Mercury can harm pregnant women and put infants and children at risk of developmental problems.

The calculations included benefits from lower emissions of particulate matter and other harmful substances that come out of smokestacks.

Under President Donald Trump,  the EPA reviewed the rule and believed it was inappropriate to have included the benefits of reducing emissions other than mercury. 

The revised analysis estimated the cost to coal- and oil-fired power plants to be between $7.4 billion and $9.6 billion a year, compared with health benefits of just $4 million to $6 million a year – based on cutting mercury alone.

Environmentalists decried the move, saying it undermined clean air protections vital to protecting public health.

“This is an absolute abomination,” former Natural Resources Defence Council President Gina McCarthy, who served as EPA administrator under Obama, said in a statement. “The only ones to benefit from this are powerful polluters – at the expense of our health, and our children’s health.”

Electric utilities also pushed back, saying they had invested billions to cut emissions of the dangerous pollutant, and had sought and secured rate increases from power consumers to cover the costs.

But the US coal industry has blamed the mercury rule for putting hundreds of coal-fired power plants out of business in recent years.

The National Mining Association, which represents coal-company interests, applauded the move.

Trump made it a central promise of his 2016 campaign to revive the US coal industry, which he said had been unfairly targeted by Obama’s climate and environmental policies. 

