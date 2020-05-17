Discover Australian Associated Press

President Donald Trump says the US is working with other countries to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

US working with other countries on vaccine

By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 08:19:57

President Donald Trump says the US government was working with other countries to quickly develop a vaccine to prevent infection by the coronavirus while also preparing for its distribution once one is ready.

At an event in the White House Rose Garden, in which many administration officials wore masks but the president did not, Trump expressed his hope that a vaccine would be in place before the end of the year, and said his administration would mobilise its forces to get a vaccine distributed.

Trump said the government would invest in all the top coronavirus vaccine candidates, and said a list had been narrowed to 14 promising potential vaccines with a plan to narrow further.

Experts have warned that it would likely take 12 to 18 months or more to get a vaccine ready for the public. 

The president has sought to speed up that time frame while also playing down the need for a vaccine as he encourages US states to reopen their economies.

At his Rose Garden event the president made clear his view that the country could move on from the epidemic without one.

“Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back,” Trump said.

The president, who took criticism for not coordinating with European countries over travel restrictions in the early stages of the pandemic, said the world was cooperating to develop a vaccine.

“We’ve got countries that are allies … we have some countries, frankly, that aren’t allies where we’re working very closely together,” Trump said. 

“We have no ego. Whoever gets it, we think it’s great. We’re going to work with them. They’re going to work with us.”

Trump’s vaccine effort has been dubbed Operation Warp Speed and involves the US government, military, and industry.

Trump said the federal government would invest in the manufacturing of top vaccine candidates before they were approved. 

He said the effort would also include moves to ramp up production of supplies needed for the eventual distribution of a vaccine.

“When a vaccine is ready, the US government will deploy every plane, truck, and soldier required to help distribute it to the American people as quickly as possible,” he said.

