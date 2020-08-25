Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Holidaymakers are accounting for more of Italy's coronavirus cases. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Vacationers drive Italy’s virus surge

By Frances D'Emilio

August 25, 2020

2020-08-25 02:39:06

Sicily’s governor has ordered all migrant residences on the Italian island shut down by Monday, part of a push-back by Italian regions alarmed by a surge in COVID-19 cases a few weeks before schools reopen.

But while some new migrants have tested positive, vacationers returning from Mediterranean Sea resorts abroad as well from the Italian island of Sardinia have accounted for far more of Italy’s new infections.

On Saturday, Italy registered 1071 new cases, the highest daily number since mid-May and only weeks after the nation had seen the number of day-to-day new infections plunge to about 200.

The Lazio region, which includes Rome, surpassed hard-hit Lombardy on Saturday for the highest daily new caseload, as returning travellers got tested at Rome-area airports and a port north of the Italian capital.

On the mainland, most of the latest cases were linked to travellers coming from abroad.

Those arriving from Spain, Malta, Greece and Croatia must be tested within 48 hours of entering Italy, after those places started experiencing worrisome upticks in coronavirus infections.

And many recent clusters have been traced to people who vacationed on Sardinia.

With many people taking ferries from Sardinia to the Italian mainland, Lazio set up a testing facility at Civitavecchia’s dock, so those driving vehicles off the boats could line up for immediate testing.

Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti appealed to the governor of Sardinia to test vacationers before they sail or fly from the island to the mainland, saying his region would do the same for travellers leaving for Sardinia.

In Sicily, Governor Nello Musumeci’s ordinance took effect on Sunday, requiring all migrants who reach the island by sea be transferred off as part of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

It stipulates that all centres housing migrants awaiting processing of asylum applications be shut down by the end of Monday.

His order, effective through September 10, also forbids any boat, including charity vessels, to bring migrants to the island.

On Saturday, migrants accounted for 16 of Sicily’s 48 confirmed infections.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Magpies snare important AFL win over North

Levi Greenwood has made a successful return from a long-term knee injury as Collingwood beat North Melbourne by 30 points at the Gabba.

Australian rules football

Tigers' Lynch found not guilty at tribunal

Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been found not guilty of striking Essendon's Michael Hurley at the AFL tribunal.

Australian rules football

AFL sheds jobs amid further financial pain

There will be significant job losses at the AFL after the league announced its restructure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

soccer

Victory back inexperienced Brebner in A-L

Melbourne Victory have backed inexperienced coach Grant Brebner to lead the A-League powerhouse through a massive rebuild.

Australian rules football

AFL players open to extended 2021 season

AFL Players Association boss Paul Marsh says footballers are willing to consider an expanded 2021 season if it means receiving their full pay next year.

news

politics

Vic Libs feel the heat on branch stacking

Branch-stacking allegations have been levelled against members of the Victorian Liberals, but the party's deputy leader is standing by his colleagues.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpies snare important AFL win over North

Levi Greenwood has made a successful return from a long-term knee injury as Collingwood beat North Melbourne by 30 points at the Gabba.

world

politics

Navalny likely poisoned, says Germany

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Alexei Navalny, a longtime critic of Vladimir Putin, was likely poisoned and needs protection.