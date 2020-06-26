Vaccine against COVID-19 not certain: WHO

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The WHO says the COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding in Europe but getting worse globally. Image by EPA PHOTO

virus diseases

Vaccine against COVID-19 not certain: WHO

By AAP

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 05:04:03

It is not certain that scientists will be able to create an effective vaccine against the coronavirus but it could take a year before one is invented, the head of the World Health Organisation says.

Speaking by video-conference to deputies from the European Parliament’s health committee, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that if such a vaccine became a reality it should become a public good available to all.

“It would be very difficult to say for sure that we will have a vaccine,” Tedros said.

“We never had a vaccine for a coronavirus. So this will be, when discovered, hoping that it will be discovered, it will be the first one,” he said.

“Hoping that there will be a vaccine, the estimate is we may have a vaccine within one year. If accelerated, it could be even less than that, but by a couple of months. That’s what scientists are saying,” he said.

Tedros also said the COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding in Europe but getting worse globally, with the number of infections expected to reach 10 million next week and the number of deaths 500,000.

The number of new coronavirus cases per day in the United States stood near an all-time high on Thursday at 34,300, hovering close to the peak reached in late April during some of the darkest and deadliest days of the crisis.

While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

Daily deaths, hospitalisations and the percentage of tests that are coming back positive for the virus have also have been rising over the past few weeks in parts of the country.

The virus has been blamed for more than 122,000 US deaths – the highest toll in the world – and more than 2.3 million confirmed infections acroos the country.

European countries appear on track to reopen their shared borders by July 1, and the European Union is considering barring visitors from the US, Russia and Brazil.

In Paris, meanwhile, the Eiffel Tower reopened to visitors for the first time on Thursday after its longest-ever peacetime closure: 104 days.

Skyscraper-studded Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, ended a months-long nightly curfew.

With hospitals overwhelmed in New Delhi, Indian troops provided care at medical wards fashioned from trains.

In China, where the virus was first detected late last year, an outbreak in Beijing appeared to have been brought under control.

China reported 19 new cases across the country amid mass testing in the capital.

Worldwide, more than 9.4 million people have been confirmed infected and nearly 500,000 have died, by Johns Hopkins’ count.

Latest sport

soccer

Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed Australia and New Zealand to deliver the greatest Women's World Cup of all time in 2023.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs beat Sydney Swans by 28 points

The Western Bulldogs have recorded a 28-point AFL win over Sydney at the SCG, rallying after Sam Lloyd and Aaron Naughton suffered injuries.

rugby league

Cleary goes from hospital to Penrith hero

Nathan Cleary recovered from a skin infection on his face and six hours in Nepean Hospital on Wednesday to lead Penrith to a 20-12 NRL win over South Sydney.

Australian rules football

Battling Eagles axe four for Power clash

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has made four unforced changes to his 15th-placed team ahead of the Eagles' round-four clash with Port Adelaide.

soccer

WWC 2023 hosting race going down to wire

Australia and New Zealand's joint Women's World Cup bid team are pulling out all the stops ahead of the FIFA Council's decision on the 2023 tournament host.

news

health

Sydney high school closed over COVID-19

Another Sydney school will be closed for cleaning after a year 7 student tested positive for COVID-19.

sport

soccer

Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed Australia and New Zealand to deliver the greatest Women's World Cup of all time in 2023.

world

virus diseases

Masks, restrictions, tests as virus surges

Coronavirus cases have risen to dire new levels in parts of the US and around the world, rattling markets and prompting governments to increase precautions.