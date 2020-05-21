Discover Australian Associated Press

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says any coronavirus vaccine should be available to all people. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Vaccine not only for the rich: Cuomo

By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Nathan Layne

May 21, 2020

2020-05-21 04:19:46

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says any vaccine to prevent the coronavirus should be distributed fairly without regard for wealth, and called for US crisis leadership based on competence and not Twitter posts.

“You have to know what you are doing now – not just look like what you are doing, not just sound like what you are doing,” Cuomo said without naming US President Donald Trump, a Republican who frequently attacks his critics on Twitter.

“You have to be smart. You are not going to tweet your way through this,” added Cuomo, a Democrat.

There was no immediate response from Trump.

Cuomo spoke following news on Monday that an experimental COVID-19 vaccine made by biotech company Moderna produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers.

“The vaccine must be available to all people,” Cuomo told a daily briefing on Tuesday. 

“It can’t be a situation where only the rich, only the privileged can get the vaccine because one company owns the rights and they can’t produce enough for everyone.”

His comments came after the US mission in Geneva objected to parts of a World Health Organization resolution on the pandemic.

The US supported a resolution calling for a review into the global response to the pandemic, but distanced itself from parts relating to vaccine patents and reproductive rights.

Paragraphs about the right of poor countries to waive patents to obtain medicine during a health emergency would “send the wrong message to innovators” trying to produce new drugs and vaccines, the US mission in Geneva said in a statement.

New York City, the epicentre of the pandemic in the US, remains under a strict lockdown.

Statewide, the three-day rolling average for new COVID-19 hospitalisations fell to 335 on Monday from 373 the previous day, Cuomo said. 

The daily death toll fell by one to 105.

