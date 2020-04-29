Discover Australian Associated Press

Adelaide coach Gertjan Verbeek has departed the club amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Verbeek departs as Adelaide Utd coach

By Steve Larkin

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 20:58:38

Dutchman Gertjan Verbeek has quit as coach of A-League club Adelaide United.

Verbeek, who returned to the Netherlands amid the league’s suspension of competition, asked to be released less than a year into his two-year contract.

Citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Verbeek said he and the club “mutually agreed” to split.

“Given a number of reasons, such as the global health problems, future of the league, difficult financial situation of the club and the need to protect and care for my family, my future as head coach at Adelaide United was insecure,” Verbeek said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The coronavirus has made it a very difficult and insecure situation for everyone but I hope the team, the staff, and everyone’s families all remain safe and healthy during these challenging times.”

Verbeek and the majority of Adelaide’s coaching and administration staff, along with all players, have been stood down since the league was placed on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Five rounds, plus finals, remain in the season with A-League hierarchy still holding out hope of completing the league.

Verbeek’s assistant Carl Veart was expected to take over as head coach should the season resume.

United chairman Piet van der Pol said the club also wouldn’t be renewing the contract of performance coach Gerald Sibon.

Sibon – a Dutchman who, like Verbeek, had returned to the Netherlands – falls off-contract at season’s end.

Van der Pol didn’t rule out more changes to Adelaide’s coaching ranks.

“In due course we will assess the situation and will make the appropriate coaching staff decision based on the status of the league,” he said.

