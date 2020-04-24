Discover Australian Associated Press

Damien Thomlinson says commemorations this year show Australians are still serious about Anzac Day. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Veteran’s nod to community Anzac Day ideas

By Dominica Sanda

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 13:19:31

The community effort to commemorate Anzac Day in new ways amid the COVID-19 pandemic brings a smile to Damien Thomlinson’s face.

For years the former Australian Defence Force commando attended the Anzac Day dawn service at Bondi, where he caught up with old friends and laid a wreath.

This year he will pay tribute to those who lost their lives – and those who serve or have served – at the end of the driveway of his Central Coast home.

Mr Thomlinson won’t be surrounded by veterans, but will instead have his family by his side.

The 38-year-old says he “loves” the community-generated ideas on commemorating Anzac Day this year, given public services have been cancelled or limited because of the coronavirus.

“To see it come from the community really proves that it’s not just a day about people getting drunk at two-up,” he told AAP.

“It reinforces that Australians see it as a serious day of commemoration.”

Mr Thomlinson, who had both legs amputated after a bomb explosion while serving in Afghanistan in 2009, will spend this Anzac Day with his family.

“It’s not going to be the exact same day as it would have been prior to the crisis,” he said.

“But I’ll be looking more at my family. I’ll be a bit more grateful for everything.”

RSL NSW acting president Ray James says veterans look forward to Anzac Day as a chance to reunite with friends and talk about old times.

While it’s been hard for many to know that’s not possible this year, he has also seen that some are using social media to stay connected.

“The Anzac spirit is still very alive and well,” the Vietnam veteran told AAP.

Mr James, whose father and son are also veterans, says the RSL has been part of his family for a long time and Anzac Day is a “very special” day for them.

“It’s going to be different this year, but we will always remember each other,” he said.

