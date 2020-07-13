Discover Australian Associated Press

FFA head of leagues Greg O'Rourke has explained the COVID-19 scare involving Melbourne clubs. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Vic A-L clubs isolate after virus scare

By Anna Harrington

July 13, 2020

2020-07-13 16:55:13

Players and staff from Melbourne’s three A-League clubs are isolating in their hotel rooms following a COVID-19 scare.

After Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Western United arrived in Sydney on Saturday, a player displayed some symptoms and was isolated and tested for COVID-19.

The player returned a negative test on Sunday night but players and staff from all three clubs were tested on Monday and will self-isolate until they are cleared. 

“After they arrived at the hotel, the player had been displaying some symptoms and as per the protocol he was put into his room to be isolated and then that information was passed through to us and straight to the NSW Department of Health,” head of leagues Greg O’Rourke told AAP. 

“The decision was then taken to have him tested for COVID. That test subsequently came back negative.

“The rest of the playing group were already going to get another COVID test on day four (Wednesday) and they decided that they might as well bring it forward and get everyone tested.

“They were all completed this morning and we’re waiting for those results and if those results, as we expect, all come back negative – given that most of these players were only tested on Thursday last week – then they’ll return to training.”

Victory, City and Western are in day two of their 14-day quarantine period – their Saturday arrival was considered “day zero” – after receiving exemptions from the NSW Government to enter the state.

The A-League season will resume on Friday when Sydney FC host Wellington Phoenix.

