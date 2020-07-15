Vic aged care clusters a cause for concern

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria's CHO Brett Sutton says the growing aged care COVID clusters are challenging. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic aged care clusters a cause for concern

By Carly Waters

July 15, 2020

2020-07-15 13:55:02

As Victoria’s second wave of coronavirus worsens, case numbers in aged care homes are growing at an alarming rate.

In just a few days, infections at aged care homes reached about 80. 

On Tuesday, 28 cases were confirmed to be linked to the Menarock Life Aged Care Facility in Essendon, making it the biggest aged care outbreak to date, while 13 have been linked to the Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee.

A third aged care home, Estia Health in Ardeer, has also seen a jump in cases, with 13 residents confirmed to have the virus on Monday.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton described the growing aged care clusters as a challenging situation.

“Often it’s a single staff member or a few staff members, but there are a few significant outbreaks with a number of residents,” Prof Sutton said on Tuesday.

Several residents of the Menarock Aged Care facility have been taken to hospital for treatment but Prof Sutton said that was not necessary for all aged care residents who contracted the virus.

Government advice has been for staff at aged care facilities to wear masks and movement between residences limited, but Prof. Sutton said if cases continued to rise guidelines could be reviewed.

“They should really minimise movement of staff between facilities which has always been part and parcel of the aged care workforce, but they really need to consider minimising that to the fullest extent possible, and also map where the workforce are,” he said.

“They’re some of the things that we would review at the end of the week if there is ongoing transmission in some of these settings.”

The Royal Melbourne hospital has set up a specialist COVID-19 ward for elderly patients from aged care homes.

Victoria recorded 270 more cases on Tuesday and Prof Sutton said with increasing virus numbers, more hospitalisations were inevitable across all age groups.

MENAROCK AGED CARE DAILY TOTALS:

Sunday July 12: 11 cases

Monday July 13: 26 cases

Tuesday July 14: 28 cases

GLENDALE AGED CARE DAILY TOTALS:

Sunday July 12: 12 cases

Monday July 13: 13 cases

Tuesday July 14: 13 cases

SOURCE: Victorian Government

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to move Vic clubs into Queensland

The AFL is moving all Victorian clubs into Queensland hubs for the rest of the season.

Australian rules football

Cats brace for explosive Magpies star

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey is expected to return to AFL action in Thursday night's clash with Geelong at Perth's Optus Stadium.

soccer

A-League kicking on with NSW finish

FFA intends to complete the 2019-20 season in a NSW hub, releasing a revised fixture with just one match outside the state.

rugby league

NRL grand final rematch missing 13 stars

At least 13 players from last year's grand final rematch won't play in the Thursday night's clash between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra.

rugby league

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

news

epidemic and plague

Vic-linked NSW pub virus cluster hits 34

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to a hotel in Sydney's southwest has reached 34, with the "patient zero" of the outbreak confirmed to be a Melbourne man

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to move Vic clubs into Queensland

The AFL is moving all Victorian clubs into Queensland hubs for the rest of the season.

world

politics

NZ opposition names new leader

The New Zealand National Party has named Judith Collins as its new leader only two months she is expected to take on Jacinda Ardern in the general election.