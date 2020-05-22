Discover Australian Associated Press

Another three cases of coronavirus have been linked to the Cedar Meats abattoir in Melbourne's west. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Meatworks cluster fattens Vic virus cases

By Marnie Banger

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 18:17:57

An abattoir outbreak of 106 people remains Victoria’s bigger focus of COVID-19 infection after three new cases were linked to the cluster.

Three out of Victoria’s four new cases confirmed on Thursday were linked to the Melbourne meatworks.

The state’s coronavirus tally has increased by just one to 1581 after another three cases were reclassified – one moved to another state and another two dropped because of duplication.

There are now 86 active cases in Victoria – down from 97 on Wednesday.

Of those 10 people are hospitalised, including five in intensive care.

The Cedar Meats cluster in Brooklyn has become Victoria’s biggest cluster at 106.

The second biggest cluster in the state was of 75 people, a study from the Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and the state health department revealed.

Victoria had 76 distinct genetic COVID-19 clusters by April 14. The median size of the cluster was five people.

Researchers made the finding through genetic analysis of samples from 903 coronavirus patients, which was about 75 per cent of the state’s 1333 cases at the time.

Of the cases sampled, the majority (737) of people were part of a genomic cluster, with social venues, healthcare facilities and cruise ships among the sites where clusters were linked.

A cluster linked to a McDonald’s in Fawkner has remained at 12 people.

But no new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Victorian aged care centres, after three facilities went into lockdown as a precaution since the weekend.

An 84-year-old woman at HammondCare’s Caulfield Village dementia facility on Thursday returned a second negative test.

She had initially received a positive test on Monday after coughing, prompting a lockdown of the 12-cottage facility and tests for 200 other residents and staff, all of which have come back negative.

Villa Maria Aged Care Home in Bundoora also entered lockdown after a resident went to hospital at the weekend with a fever and returned an inconclusive test result.

More tests were negative, and by Thursday all 162 other residents and staff had been tested and given negative results.

Lynden Aged Care at Camberwell closed its doors to visitors on Tuesday, when a resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 while being treated at a metropolitan hospital.

As restrictions ease, calls have been made for them to relax further.

Police Minister Lisa Neville acknowledged the restrictions have been frustrating for the tourism industry, but stressed they are expected to be eased again in early June.

“Overwhelmingly Victorians want us to do this in a slow and staged way,” she told reporters.

“If we get it wrong, if we open too early and we see a spread and they’ve got to close, this will even be more devastating.”

