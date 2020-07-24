Virus outbreaks, deaths hit Vic aged care

Aged care facilities in Victoria have become coronavirus hotspots, with more than 200 residents testing positive and three more deaths connected to the sector.

Three of the latest five deaths in Victoria on Thursday were aged care residents at facilities where outbreaks have occurred, the state’s health department confirmed.

They were a woman in her 70s and two men in their 80s and 90s.

The state’s death toll is 49 and the national figure is 133.

It comes after four aged care residents died on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said 213 residents at 21 aged care facilities in Victoria have tested positive to COVID-19.

Some 38 other aged care facilities have at least one staff member who has tested positive.

Eight home-based aged care services have also reported clients testing positive, while four more have positive staff.

Mr Hunt said the national regulator has stepped in to manage the outbreak at St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner, which is now linked to 73 cases.

“Additional staff have been brought in. We are making sure that any residents who should be in hospital are immediately transported to a hospital,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“There is also a process of reaching out to the families. It is a very stressful time for these families at St Basil’s and they rightly want to seek information.”

He said some 400 aged care staff have been made available to supplement workers forced into self-isolation, while five million masks have been provided to facilities.

Five mobile testing teams are also available.

“If any institution has a positive staff member, all residents and all staff will be given tests on an immediate basis,” Mr Hunt said.

A cluster at Estia Health in Ardeer grew to 67 on Thursday, while 34 staff and residents at Estia Health in Heidelberg have tested positive.

Fifty-five cases have also been linked to Menarock Life aged care in Essendon.

Meanwhile, 20 people at Embracia Moonee Valley have contracted the virus and three residents have died.

General Manager Damien Lippiatt told AAP a staff member tested positive on July 9, four days after working their last shift while asymptomatic.

The centre has been in lockdown since then, with hundreds of staff and residents tested. The third round of results are due this week.

On Wednesday, Premier Daniel Andrews said aged care workers were among 53 per cent of people who did not isolate between having their test taken and receiving the result, because of the insecure nature of their work.

“They’ll look at their bank balance, they’ll look at the fact that if they don’t work the shift, they won’t get paid for the shift, they don’t have sick leave,” he said.

On Thursday the premier announced workers without sick leave who are tested will be eligible for a $300 payment, allowing them to isolate while waiting for their result.