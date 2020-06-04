Discover Australian Associated Press

Coronavirus patients in Melbourne won't need to leave the house and can be monitored from home. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Melbourne COVID patients monitored at home

By Ulises Izquierdo

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 13:59:26

Coronavirus patients in Melbourne can battle their illness from home while having their symptoms monitored remotely under a new hospital program.

When David Kirton started suffering excruciating headaches, days of fatigue and nausea at the end of March, he visited his doctor and was sent to hospital.

He stayed overnight and underwent tests, including for coronavirus, then discharged himself to self-isolate at home.

A positive result came back and while suffering headaches for almost another week, he didn’t require hospital treatment.

Instead, he kept an eye on any worsening symptoms through technology dropped at his doorstep by the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

“Everything was fine so they didn’t have to kind of rush me back to hospital again,” Mr Kirton told AAP.

“After five days, symptoms ceased and I started to improve, although fatigue stayed around for another couple of weeks.”

Mr Kirton said he was surprised he had the virus, as he had gone through temperature checks. He suspects he may have got it from his daughter’s neighbour, whose sister had returned from overseas.

The virtual monitoring program he went through was designed by the Royal Melbourne Hospital to cope with high numbers of patients.

A small device clips on to the finger to measure oxygen levels in the blood.

Every few hours the patient records vital signs, which is fed back into the hospital system.

“This is a cheap and effective way of monitoring patients and giving them peace of mind, knowing the hospital is keeping an eye on them when they aren’t physically on-site,” Emergency Department consultant Martin Dutch said.

While he stayed home and took part in the monitoring for two weeks, Mr Kirton said no authority checked to see if he was isolating.

Since March 21, police have conducted 58,171 spot checks to ensure compliance with COVID-19 rules.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said the program was an example of innovation she hoped could be used across the state.

Victoria recorded seven new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s tally to 79 active cases remaining from a total of 1670 infections.

While one of the new cases is under investigation, the remaining six have been tied to travellers returning from overseas.

Ms Mikakos said a single case had been confirmed earlier this week at Amcor packaging in Port Melbourne, with all staff being tested as a precaution.

The factory is being cleaned but is expected to reopen later on Wednesday.

A school where a kindergarten teacher became the second confirmed case of COVID-19 diagnosed through routine testing will be closed for 14 days for cleaning and close contacts have been notified.

Testing of all residents and 106 staff at Embracia Aged Care in Reservoir has returned negative results after an employee was confirmed positive on Tuesday and the facility was shut for cleaning.

The positive at the centre was on Tuesday classified as an outbreak despite being the only known diagnosis at the facility.

Seven staff members identified as close contacts are still required to self-isolate for 14 days and will be retested in five days.

The centre will remain in lockdown for 14 days.

