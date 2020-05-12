Coronavirus scare at Victorian prison

A Victorian prison is in lock down as a precaution after three prisoners returned inconclusive tests for coronavirus.

The trio have since tested negative and the development comes as Premier Daniel Andrews prepars to announce changes to Victoria’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The Department of Justice and Community Safety says three asymptomatic prisoners at Hopkins Correctional Centre at Ararat underwent further coronavirus testing after returning initial positive tests.

They were each tested another two times, with all returning negative results.

“There are no current cases of coronavirus in Victorian prisons,” a Department of Justice and Community Safety spokesperson said on Monday.

Contact tracing undertaken as a precaution has led to another 200 prisoners being tested, all of whom have returned negative results.

The prison has also entered lockdown as a precaution and thorough cleaning is being undertaken.

Mr Andrews will speak with the media at 11am on Monday and is expected to outline a plan to lift some coronavirus restrictions this week.

Victoria is the only state yet to relax restrictions after Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a three-step plan to move to a “COVID-safe economy” on Friday.

Mr Andrews has maintained he would wait to reveal new rules on Monday, the day on which Victoria’s state of emergency will end.

Stage one of Mr Morrison’s plan allows for five people to gather at homes and 10 to gather at businesses and public places while people will be allowed to travel locally and regionally.

It also allows shops, small restaurants and cafes to reopen while still abiding by social distancing measures, as well as libraries, community centres and playgrounds.

Mr Andrews described the national cabinet-approved framework as a “menu”.

“We will choose elements of that and the respective timing for the rollout of each of those elements that best suit Victoria,” he said on Friday.

The state recorded an additional 10 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing Victoria’s total to 1487.

One of the new cases was related to an outbreak at Cedar Meats in Melbourne’s west, taking the total number of cases related to the abattoir to 76.

Rapid response squads will also be established to respond to any new outbreaks of the virus, using $20 million of funding announced by the state government on Monday.

More than 161,000 Victorians have been tested for COVID-19 as part of a testing blitz in the past fortnight, with data gathered to be used to decide how and when to ease restrictions.

The government has set its sights on performing another 150,000 tests by the end of May.

Ten people, meanwhile, were arrested at a protest outside state parliament on Sunday against the lockdown, vaccinations and the 5G network.