Vic has nine virus deaths, 179 new cases

Victoria has recorded 179 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours – the first day in five and a half weeks that numbers have dipped under 200.

Nine more Victorians aged between their 60s and 100s have died, bringing the state toll to 385 and the national figure to 472.

“We are all pleased to see a ‘one’ in front of these additional case numbers,” Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Friday.

But with three weeks left until strict stage four restrictions are scheduled to end, Mr Andrews urged Victorians not to waiver in their lockdown efforts.

“It is an ultra-marathon and we are not halfway through yet,” he said.

Friday’s 179 new cases is the first time below 200 since July 13, when the state recorded 177.

Authorities want those numbers to drop much further before they consider easing Melbourne’s strict lockdown measures.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the level of new cases was about where he expected on the six-week journey to September 13, but wants to see them fall into double digits and ideally to single figures.

“I’d love us to be below 50,” he said.

“I would be really gratified if it we’re in single figures but I’m not convinced that it will be.”

Decisions to lift restrictions would not be made just based on daily case numbers, but on “20-plus indicators”, Prof Sutton said.

The next big challenge as general community transmission trends lower is to drive down outbreaks in specific settings, such as aged care and disability.

“They might end up with a baseline level of transmission that is harder to shift,” Prof Sutton said.

The premier said that in the last 24 hours of testing, 20,326 people came forward.

It’s the second consecutive day that test numbers have been back above 20,000 after a trend of lower numbers caused concern about the true picture of the second wave.

Mr Andrews had warned earlier this week there might be a delay in easing lockdown provisions if test numbers continued to drop off.

He announced a Disability Response Centre would be set-up in cooperation with the Commonwealth to fight outbreaks in the sector.

It will be run out of the State Control Centre in Melbourne just like the aged care taskforce.

There will be $15 million from federal and state governments to compensate disability workers who have lost hours of work because they cannot work at more than one site.

There are currently 62 active cases in the disability sector of whom 49 are staff.

There are 4421 active cases across the state. From these, 1732 are in aged care settings.

Seven of the nine deaths recorded on Friday are linked to aged care outbreaks.

There are 626 Victorians in hospital, including 40 receiving intensive care, and 25 of those patients are on ventilators.

While Melbourne is under strict level four restrictions, the rest of Victoria is under level three, which are also due to end on September 13.