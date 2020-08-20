Vic border issues on agenda amid virus

Premier Daniel Andrews has pledged to raise the impacts of COVID-19 border closures on communities at national cabinet, as Victoria continues to be shut off from the rest of the nation.

New measures preventing border residents from crossing into SA, or leaving the state and then returning, came into effect for the Victoria-South Australia border on Friday.

A permit system also remains in place for Victoria-NSW border residents, although NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has called for it to be overhauled after meeting with Albury-Wodonga stakeholders.

Mr Andrews is vowing to fight for workable arrangements, with the issue on the agenda for Friday’s meeting of federal, state and territory leaders.

“We’re doing everything we can to try and make the fact that others have closed their borders to us as workable as possible,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“It’s not easy by any stretch. Hopefully, we’ll have some progress.”

Victoria recorded 13 deaths and 240 new cases on Thursday, but the most glaring figure was a 2291 decrease in active cases from 7155 to 4864.

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services­ attributed the sharp daily drop to additional processing capacity, which allowed more cases to be cleared.

Active cases among healthcare workers fell similarly by 312, from 1065 to 753, despite an unexplained outbreak spreading across a public healthcare network in Melbourne’s southeast.

The health department is investigating the source of a cluster at Peninsula Health which has infected 51 staff and forced another 211 into self-isolation.

A further 48 COVID-19 positive patients remain in the care of the public healthcare provider.

Thursday’s 13 fatalities, eight of which were linked to aged care, took the state’s death toll to 376 and the national figure to 463.

Melbourne is in the third week of a strict level four lockdown, while the rest of Victoria is under level three restrictions. The measures are due to end on September 13.

Despite a fifth straight day of cases under 300, Mr Andrews said it was too early to tell when Melbourne’s 8pm-5am curfew would be lifted.

His government also announced a freeze on evictions and rental rises would be extended until December 31.