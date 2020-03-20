Vic gears up health system for virus peak

Old Victorian hospital wards will be recommissioned to help handle the extra pressure coronavirus is expected to place on the health system.

The measure is part of a $437 million funding boost from the state government.

More than $80 million of the cash will be used to open 129 new hospital beds in Victoria over the next 12 weeks, including 84 beds at Melbourne’s old Peter Mac Hospital.

Another 45 beds will be opened at Bendigo Hospital, while Baxter House Hospital in Geelong will be recommissioned with consulting rooms and a virus clinic.

“We will set up old wards and they will be new again,” Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Thursday.

An extra 129 beds had already been announced at Casey Hospital in Melbourne’s southeast.

Victoria is expected to face an extra 45,000 emergency department presentations, 5000 more hospitals admissions and a further 2000 intensive care unit admissions when the COVID-19 pandemic peaks.

Hospitals across the state will share in $115 million to help cope with the demand, while $107 million will be used to buy more equipment.

They include 4000 high-flow oxygen therapy units for people suffering acute respiratory failure, 130 dialysis machines and 1200 patient monitors.

The premier said there are “big, big challenges” in the global supply chain for some medical equipment, but the Victorian government had placed some orders already. It could also potentially adapt some existing machines or make its own.

Money will also be spent backfilling healthcare workers sent into isolation.

Victoria confirmed 29 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 150.

The new cases include 17 men and 12 women, aged from their early 20s to their early 70s.

Seven of all confirmed cases in the state have required hospitalisation and 28 people have recovered.

A University of Melbourne staff member is among the cases and in isolation.

Mr Andrews has been under pressure from the opposition to roll out an economic stimulus package since the federal government and other states announced their own.

He maintains he will reveal a package “quite soon” aimed at helping businesses stay afloat.

His government on Thursday launched a hotline for businesses dealing with the significant challenges posed by the pandemic.

Businesses can call 13 22 15 to access information on dealing with COVID-19.

Truck curfews have also been lifted throughout the state to help cope with unprecedented demand for household products at supermarkets.

But Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien is unimpressed with Mr Andrews.

“He’s sitting on his hands while businesses are closing, while workers are losing jobs. The premier needs to act today,” he told reporters.

More than 2000 people were stuck on a cruise ship at a Melbourne dock while a number of unwell passengers underwent coronavirus screenings.

The Golden Princess ship reached Station Pier in Port Melbourne early on Thursday morning, and by mid-afternoon the tests were confirmed negative and the passengers may disembark.

State parliament is also set to adjourn until a date yet to be confirmed due to the virus.