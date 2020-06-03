Virus case puts aged care home in lockdown

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
An aged care home in Victoria is in lockdown after a carer tested positive to coronavirus. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus case puts aged care home in lockdown

By Christine McGinn and Ulises Izquierdo

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 18:20:34

A Victorian aged care centre is in lockdown after a worker tested positive to coronavirus, while a kindergarten teacher is also among the 10 latest cases.

The carer at Embracia Aged Care in Reservoir and the Macleod Preschool teacher were confirmed on Tuesday to have the virus.

The workers were picked up as infectious after going for routine testing, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told reporters.

The kindergarten is shut for cleaning, while the aged care worker is self-isolating at home, and all staff and visitors considered to be close contacts will be put into quarantine.

Staff and residents at the aged centre centre will be tested, the minister said.

“Even one case in an aged care home is classified as an outbreak,” Ms Mikakos said.

Embracia Aged Care general manager Damien Lippiatt said the employee last worked on May 27, and did three other shifts in the previous two weeks.

Mr Lippiatt said the staff member visited their GP as soon as they started showing symptoms, and praised their quick action in informing Embracia as soon as their results were known.

Despite the minister’s comment, he noted in a statement late on Tuesday afternoon that no other residents or staff had shown virus signs or symptoms.

“We want to assure you that there is not an outbreak nor a COVID-19 cluster at Embracia Reservoir,” Mr Lippiatt said in a statement.

Of the new cases, four have been tied to the outbreak at Rydges on Swanston, taking that cluster to 12.

The hotel had been housing quarantined returned travellers, but all guests have been moved to alternative accommodation.

Hotel and department staff have been put into quarantine, Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said of the outbreak.

The other four new cases, found in routine testing, are under investigation.

Victoria has completed more than 521,000 tests and the state’s total recorded cases stand at 1663, the health department confirmed.

The death toll remains at 19 while 1563 people have recovered and 79 cases are active in Victoria. There are nine people in hospital.

Almost 170 people may have acquired the virus in community transmission.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government was keeping a close eye on Victoria’s response to COVID-19.

“So, we keep our closest watch on Victoria, and there’s always going to be somewhere that has its challenges, but the responses that are occurring, the testing and the tracing are the things that have helped set Australia apart worldwide,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

The state government also confirmed it was introducing legislation in parliament to strengthen nurse-to-midwife patient ratios – fulfilling the second stage of an election commitment.

Under the promise, an extra 500 nurse and midwife positions would be opened up, bringing the total extra staff to 1100.

The state government will also spend $100,000 towards an exhibition to honour the nursing profession.

Dr van Diemen said a Keilor Downs secondary school was due to reopen after previously having a positive case.

A St Albans South primary school impacted in the coronavirus cluster is also due to open on Wednesday, she said.

Latest sport

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

Australian rules football

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

Australian rules football

Franklin weighs into race debate

Lance Franklin has drawn attention to the high level of Aboriginal incarceration in Australia.

Australian rules football

Lions' duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

Brisbane triple-premiership heroes Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

rugby league

Rooster Radley the victor at NRL Judiciary

Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has escaped a one-match ban after successfully challenging a grade-one dangerous throw charge at the NRL judiciary.

news

inquiry

Defence force won't be fighting bushfires

Operation Bushfire Assist marked the largest mobilisation of the ADF for domestic disaster relief in Australia's history, involving about 8000 personnel.

sport

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Sporadic violence in latest US protests

Curfews and threats of calling in the military have failed to hold back tens of thousands of people protesting over police brutality against black Americans.