Premier Daniel Andrews has urged Victorians to make smart choices to drive down infections. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Vic asylum seeker hotel has COVID-19 case

By Benita Kolovos

July 13, 2020

2020-07-13 10:04:55

A staff member at a Melbourne hotel that houses asylum seekers has tested positive to COVID-19.

The Department of Home Affairs confirmed the staff member at the Mantra Hotel in Preston tested positive for the virus on July 8. 

They had not worked at any detention facility since July 4 and did not have any symptoms until several days after the shift, Home Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

The worker is now in self-isolation. 

Since no detainees or staff have been identified as a close contact of the person, the Department of Health and Human Services has classified the risk of further infection low.

No other staff or detainees have shown symptoms or tested positive to COVID-19 and the hotel has undergone a deep clean.

Multiple protests have been held outside the hotel since the pandemic began. 

Refugee advocate Jane Salmon said the hotel holds about 60 refugees and asylum seekers brought to Australia almost a year ago from Manus Island and Nauru for medical treatment under medevac legislation. 

“They have been denied visitors, excursions and resources to mitigate or improve their situation even outside COVID ‘lockdown’,” she said in a statement.

“The daunting reality of being held in a room for 12 months after seven years of offshore detention or another form of confinement makes the mental health issues of regular citizens struggling with a few weeks or months of lockdown or COVID isolation seem paltry.”

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge said the detainees could elect to go back home, to Nauru or Papua New Guinea, but they would not be able to settle in Australia. 

“We’ve always been very clear that people don’t get the right to come permanently into Australia,” he told ABC’s Insiders on Sunday.

“We were always concerned about this Medevac legislation, that it was a back door way of getting into the country.

“Just under 200 people have come in. They’ve had their medical treatment and now it is, under the legislation, right for them to return home.”

Victoria recorded 273 new coronavirus cases and another death on Sunday.

The state has recorded a week of triple-digit increases in new cases, including a record 288 infections on Friday.

To date, 24 Victorians have died from the virus.

Premier Daniel Andrews will address the media at 11am on Monday.

