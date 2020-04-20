Discover Australian Associated Press

Victorian health authorities say mass gatherings may not happen until next year. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic keeps low virus rate, hardline laws

By Ulises Izquierdo

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 14:09:10

Victoria’s hardline strategy to contain the virus is set to continue, as the state’s death toll lifted to 15.

A man in his 80s that died in hospital on Sunday became Victoria’s latest coronavirus victim.

Nine new cases were also confirmed on Sunday, three of them diagnosed from people that had recently arrived from overseas.

Of the total 1328 cases confirmed in Victoria, just 134 may have been acquired through community transmission.

Despite the state’s improving situation, Victorian Prem2ier Daniel Andrews warned there would be no easing of social distancing restrictions and pleaded for people to stay at home.

“These numbers do jump around a little bit, but the increases are small … the strategy’s working,” Mr Andrews told Sky News on Sunday.

“We need to stay the course. It’s frustrating, but it’s certainly less frustrating than if you look at what happened in northwest Tasmania last week,” he said.

“This can get away from you very, very rapidly.”

The state of emergency in Victoria is due to expire on May 11 and authorities will set about removing social distancing restrictions in a “very thoughtful and careful way”.

Since Saturday, police have conducted 535 spot checks and issued 65 fines.

A teenager will face Melbourne’s Magistrates Court on Sunday after he was charged for breaching social distancing laws five times in 10 days.

Premier Daniel Andrews said there may be an important opportunity in four weeks’ time to ease some restrictions where there is a low risk of transmission.

He reinforced that classrooms would remain closed for the majority of schoolchildren.

Mass gatherings including sporting events and concerts may not happen until next year.

“Victoria is increasing its testing for COVID-19,” Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.

“More testing means we get a clearer picture of how the virus is spreading and are able to take better steps to contain transmission.”

“Everyone needs to comply with restrictions in place to keep yourself, your loved ones and the whole community safe,” Mr Sutton said.

More than 82,000 Victorians have been tested, and up to 1188 people have recovered, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said.

Since the state broadened the COVID-19 testing criteria, testing rates have risen, with thousands more being assessed in the last day or two.

Premier Andrews said that with 3522 tests conducted on Friday, low numbers give the government confidence of success in suppressing the virus.

Anyone with symptoms of a new fever, chills or breathing problems – specifically a cough, sore throat or shortness of breath – can now be tested for COVID-19.

Ambulance Victoria said 120 additional paramedics will hit the ground from May as a preventive measure to extreme demand.

