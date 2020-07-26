Vic charity boost to meet pandemic needs

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Donations have enabled AMSSA to deliver food and medicines to residents in public housing towers. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO/MAANDALE PRODUCTIONS

Health

Vic charity boost to meet pandemic needs

By Andi Yu

July 26, 2020

2020-07-26 11:37:48

Victorian charities are embarking on a hiring frenzy to respond to the unprecedented challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

As Victoria hit 3734 active cases and recorded its deadliest day on Friday, charity Anglicare Victoria announced it was hiring 88 new staff across Melbourne and regional Victoria.

Anglicare says many of the clients its new recruits will work with have never used social services.

Staff will deliver food and supplies to isolated people, offer care during quarantine, and financial counselling to households struggling with bills.

The cash for fresh recruits comes from the state government’s $500 million Working For Victoria scheme, designed to find new work for unemployed Victorians. 

The Asylum Seeker Resource Centre got funding from the scheme for 106 new staff, of whom 101 are asylum seekers, to meet pandemic-related demand. 

Recruitment co-ordinator Cam Walles says a hiring spree in May and June is having a profound impact on service delivery.

“Suddenly having your service recipient now working alongside you as a colleague, there’s a very significant shift of mutual learning that occurs there,” Ms Walles said.

“For communities that have been so marginalised, it’s a radical opportunity to look at what inclusion means.”

New recruits are working in the food bank and community meals program, which has experienced an 80 per cent increase in demand since the pandemic hit, Ms Walles said.

New workers are also packing and delivering food while others are in employment support and health messaging.

The ASRC is the primary supermarket, pharmacy and employment support service for many asylum seekers who are not eligible for Centrelink, JobSeeker or JobKeeper payments.

The charity’s new paid staff also make up for the loss of pre-pandemic volunteer staff who were mostly aged over 60.

A coalition of seven youth services is using the Working For Victoria funding to hire 51 new youth workers.

Among them is the Centre For Multicultural Youth, which has seen a rise in demand for its services during the pandemic as migrant and refugee youth unemployment has risen.

Chief executive Carmel Guerra said CMY would employ more multicultural staff under 30 years old and get more young people back into work. 

There are 59 community organisations taking on new workers with the government funding, according to the Victorian Council of Social Service.

Meanwhile, the volunteer-run Australian Muslim Social Services Agency, which does not have funding, revealed it had received $113,000 in donations from across the country.

AMSSA’s youth arm, based in North Melbourne, mobilised to deliver food and other supplies to the nine public housing towers put into strict lockdown in early July and has been amazed by donations from as far as Perth.

“It helped us a lot,” deputy director Saeed Ali told AAP.

The service swelled to meet acute needs and received in-kind donations for the nine towers but is back to 10 volunteers, he said.

The money will be used to buy and deliver food, medicine and supplies to public housing residents and others who have to isolate at home.

Mr Ali said he hoped the volunteer-only organisation would be able to secure government funding to expand its services and employ local young people. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

St Kilda stun AFL leaders Port Adelaide

St Kilda have booted 12 goals to defeat Port Adelaide by 29 points, via a stunning final-quarter surge, in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

rugby league

Canberra add to NRL casualty ward with win

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is the latest key Canberra player to suffer an injury but the Raiders have still held on to beat South Sydney 18-12 at GIO Stadium.

soccer

Phoenix draw hands Sydney A-League plate

Sydney FC have won a record fourth A-League Premiers Plate after Wellington were held to a 1-1 draw by Adelaide United.

Australian rules football

AFL match-winner Papley milks kicks: Hawks

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson says Tom Papley, after booting four goals in Sydney's win over the Hawks, is one of the AFL's best at milking free kicks.

rugby league

Titans land Fifita on big NRL deal

Gold Coast Titans have snared Brisbane star David Fifita on a three-year NRL deal from 2021.

news

politics

Business Council wants reforming budget

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is being urged to consider significant tax reform when he hands down the COVID-19 delayed federal budget in October.

sport

Australian rules football

St Kilda stun AFL leaders Port Adelaide

St Kilda have booted 12 goals to defeat Port Adelaide by 29 points, via a stunning final-quarter surge, in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

world

arts, culture and entertainment

Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green dies

Founding member of British rock band Fleetwood Mac and virtuoso blues guitarist Peter Green has died at the age of 73.