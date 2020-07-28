Vic church-goers, mask refusers, fined

Another 152 coronavirus restriction fines have been dished out to Victorians, including 23 for failing to wear a mask.

Victoria Police on Monday said in the past 24 hours, officers had checked 12,283 vehicles at checkpoints in the Melbourne metropolitan and Mitchell Shire lockdown, issuing 31 fines there.

Illegal gatherings at short-term rental accommodation in the CBD and 10 people at a church service in St Albans are among the 152 infringements.

A 26-year-old alleged unlicensed driver accused of drink driving and his two passengers, nabbed in Thornbury, were also each whacked with a $1652 fine for breaching the restrictions.

But police say the breaches have been the exception, rather than the rule when it comes to following the COVID-19 directives.

“The vast majority of people are doing the right thing to protect the health and safety of our community,” Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said in a statement.

“However, the behaviour of those who blatantly choose to disregard the rules on the insistence their human rights being breached is alarming.

“Worse yet, it seems these people are more interested in notoriety and getting likes on social media than the health and wellbeing of their fellow Victorians.”

Videos released on social media of a woman challenging Bunnings workers who asked her to wear a mask to enter a store went viral on Sunday, sparking outrage.

“My message to anyone planning to break the rules is simple: no one has a human right to infect other people and place the entire Victoria community at risk,” Mr Nugent said.

There’s a $200 fine for not wearing a face covering in public without a valid reason.

VICTORIAN CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTION FINES 24 HOURS TO JULY 27:

* 152 fines to individuals for breaches

* 31 of these infringements were issued at vehicle checkpoints

* 12,283 vehicles checked on main arterial roads

* 4073 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state

* 170,020 spot checks done since 21 March

* 23 of the 152 fines were for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons.

SOURCE: Victoria Police