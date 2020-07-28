Vic church-goers, mask refusers, fined

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent has slammed people who don't wear COVID-19 masks. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic church-goers, mask refusers, fined

By Kaitlyn Offer

July 28, 2020

2020-07-28 13:38:05

Another 152 coronavirus restriction fines have been dished out to Victorians, including 23 for failing to wear a mask.

Victoria Police on Monday said in the past 24 hours, officers had checked 12,283 vehicles at checkpoints in the Melbourne metropolitan and Mitchell Shire lockdown, issuing 31 fines there.

Illegal gatherings at short-term rental accommodation in the CBD and 10 people at a church service in St Albans are among the 152 infringements.

A 26-year-old alleged unlicensed driver accused of drink driving and his two passengers, nabbed in Thornbury, were also each whacked with a $1652 fine for breaching the restrictions.

But police say the breaches have been the exception, rather than the rule when it comes to following the COVID-19 directives.

“The vast majority of people are doing the right thing to protect the health and safety of our community,” Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said in a statement.

“However, the behaviour of those who blatantly choose to disregard the rules on the insistence their human rights being breached is alarming.

“Worse yet, it seems these people are more interested in notoriety and getting likes on social media than the health and wellbeing of their fellow Victorians.”

Videos released on social media of a woman challenging Bunnings workers who asked her to wear a mask to enter a store went viral on Sunday, sparking outrage.

“My message to anyone planning to break the rules is simple: no one has a human right to infect other people and place the entire Victoria community at risk,” Mr Nugent said.

There’s a $200 fine for not wearing a face covering in public without a valid reason.

VICTORIAN CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTION FINES 24 HOURS TO JULY 27:

* 152 fines to individuals for breaches

* 31 of these infringements were issued at vehicle checkpoints

* 12,283 vehicles checked on main arterial roads

* 4073 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state

* 170,020 spot checks done since 21 March

* 23 of the 152 fines were for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons.

SOURCE: Victoria Police

Latest sport

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

The Australian Open golf championship won't be played this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisers to look at dates early next year.

Australian rules football

AFL prepares to caution Hawks' Clarkson

The AFL is reportedly preparing to caution Alastair Clarkson over the Hawthorn coach's scathing post-match criticism at umpiring in Saturday's loss to Sydney.

Australian rules football

Lions' McStay facing two-game AFL ban

Brisbane swingman Daniel McStay is facing a two-week AFL ban for making forceful front-on contact against Melbourne's Neville Jetta in last Sunday's clash.

Australian rules football

Papley backed to brush off Clarkson barb

Sydney forward Tom Papley is in career-best form and will brush off Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson's 'milking' barb, according to teammate Nick Blakey.

rugby league

Why the NRL wants Phil Gould at Moore Park

If the NRL has its way, dual premiership-winning coach Phil Gould will soon be in charge of 'special projects' at Rugby League Central in Sydney's Moore Park.

news

health

Vic hospitals open to aged care residents

Victoria has recorded 384 new cases of COVID-19 and six more people have died, taking the national death toll to 167.

sport

golf

Australian Open golf postponed

The Australian Open golf championship won't be played this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forces organisers to look at dates early next year.

world

politics

Pompeo, Esper host Aust delegation in DC

The AUSMIN talks in Washington DC between Australian and American defence and diplomatic leaders are expected to focus on China.