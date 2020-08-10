Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria has recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic, with 17 deaths and 394 new cases. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic coronavirus cases by the numbers

By AAP

August 10, 2020

2020-08-10 14:12:55

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 9:

* 394 new cases, the 35th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase

* A record 17 new deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 210 and the national figure to 295

* Latest deaths include two men aged in their 50s, four men in their 70s, four women and two men in their 80s, two women and three men in their 90s

* 10 of the latest deaths are linked to aged care, where there are 1748 active cases 

* 14,659 total confirmed Victorian cases, 7854 active cases

* 634 people in hospital, with 43 in intensive care, including 26 on ventilators. Youngest ICU patient is aged under 10

* 1725 cases among healthcare workers, of which 994 are ‘active’

* 2758 cases have an unknown source, which is an increase of about 174

* 1,801,385 tests in Victoria, with about 41,416 tests done in the past 24 hours

* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne and stage three protocols for regional Victoria until September 13

* Effects of stage four restrictions expected in one to two weeks.

POLICE FINES

* 268 in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, including 38 for failing to wear a face mask and 77 for curfew breaches.

NEW FUNDING

* $59.7 million of additional mental health funding to focus on acute clinical services in both hospitals and the community.

KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS

* 186 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping (91 residents, 64 staff, 31 contacts)

* 169 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner (84 residents, 59 staff, 26 contacts)

* 146 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer (51 residents, 66 staff, 29 contacts)

* 123 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth (49 residents, 47 staff, 27 contacts)

* 105 cases have been linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee (54 residents, 36 staff, 15 contacts)

* 96 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg (27 residents, 51 staff, 18 contacts)

* 93 cases have been linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North (38 residents, 43 staff, 12 contacts)

* 87 cases have been linked to Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn (35 residents, 31 staff, 21 contacts)

* 78 cases have been linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee (39 residents, 25 staff, 14 contacts)

* 77 cases have been linked to Aurrum Aged Care in Plenty (46 residents, 20 staff, 11 contacts)

OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS

* 200 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 125 cases have been linked to JBS Brooklyn

* 109 cases have been linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus

* 83 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 48 cases have been linked to the Linfox warehouse in Truganina

* 40 cases have been linked to Golden Farms Poultry in Breakwater

* 38 cases have been linked to Catholic Regional College in Sydenham

* 31 cases have been linked to Inghams in Thomastown

* 26 cases have been linked to Bingo Recycling in West Melbourne

* 16 cases have been linked to Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo

* 13 cases have been linked to Bluebird Early Education in South Morang

* The DHHS is also looking 11 cases linked to Glenlyn Aged Care Facility in Glenroy, seven cases linked to a new outbreak at JBS in Brooklyn, four cases linked to Knox International in Brooklyn and four cases linked to PGG Wrightson Seeds in Truganina.

Source: Department of Health and Human Services

