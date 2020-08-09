Vic coronavirus cases by the numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 8:
* 466 new cases, the 34th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase
* 12 new deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 193 and the national figure to 278.
* Latest deaths include one man in his 30s, two men in their 70s, two men and three women in their 80s, four women in their 90s.
* Six of the latest deaths are linked to aged care, where there are 959 active cases among residents.
* 14,283 total confirmed Victorian cases, 7808 remain active while 6066 have recovered.
* 636 people in hospital, with 44 in intensive care, including 29 on ventilators. Youngest ICU patient aged under nine.
* 1667 positive cases among healthcare workers, an increase of about 140, with 998 of them active.
* 2584 cases have an unknown source, which is an increase of about 130.
* Nearly 1,759,969 tests in Victoria, with about 29,783 tests in the past 24 hours.
* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne and stage three protocols for regional Victoria until September 13.
VIRUS STABILISING:
* Reproduction rate of the virus dropped from 1.75 prior to stage three restrictions to 0.9
* “That 0.9 needs to be at 0.5. I think stage four restrictions will lead us in that direction. How fast we can get there is a matter for all of us as community members and our behaviours” – Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton
* Effects of stage four restrictions expected in one to two weeks
POLICE FINES
* 197 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, including 39 for failing to wear a face mask and 62 for curfew breaches.
KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS
* 184 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping (all aged care outbreaks include staff, residents and close contacts)
* 163 cases linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 145 cases linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
* 122 cases linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 95 cases linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
* 92 cases linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
* 87 cases linked to Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn
* 83 cases linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
* 74 cases linked to Aurrum Aged Care in Plenty
* 74 cases linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee
OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS
* 198 cases linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
* 165 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham
* 121 cases linked to JBS Brooklyn
* 92 cases linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus
* 83 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac
* 60 cases linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre Mulgrave
* 45 cases linked to the Linfox warehouse in Truganina
* 45 cases linked to Nino Early Learning Centre in Bundoora
* 38 cases linked to Golden Farms Poultry in Breakwater
* 33 cases linked to Respite Services Australia in Moonee Ponds
* 30 cases linked to Ingham’s in Thomastown
* 20 cases linked to Jayco in Dandenong
* The DHHS is also looking nine cases linked to Allied Pinnacle bakery in Altona; four cases linked to Werribee Mercy Hospital; two linked to Ballarat Health Service; two to the Ambassador Hotel in Frankston; and one to Sinclair Meats in Ballarat.
Source: Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria Police