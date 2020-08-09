Vic coronavirus cases by the numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 8:

* 466 new cases, the 34th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase

* 12 new deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 193 and the national figure to 278.

* Latest deaths include one man in his 30s, two men in their 70s, two men and three women in their 80s, four women in their 90s.

* Six of the latest deaths are linked to aged care, where there are 959 active cases among residents.

* 14,283 total confirmed Victorian cases, 7808 remain active while 6066 have recovered.

* 636 people in hospital, with 44 in intensive care, including 29 on ventilators. Youngest ICU patient aged under nine.

* 1667 positive cases among healthcare workers, an increase of about 140, with 998 of them active.

* 2584 cases have an unknown source, which is an increase of about 130.

* Nearly 1,759,969 tests in Victoria, with about 29,783 tests in the past 24 hours.

* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne and stage three protocols for regional Victoria until September 13.

VIRUS STABILISING:

* Reproduction rate of the virus dropped from 1.75 prior to stage three restrictions to 0.9

* “That 0.9 needs to be at 0.5. I think stage four restrictions will lead us in that direction. How fast we can get there is a matter for all of us as community members and our behaviours” – Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton

* Effects of stage four restrictions expected in one to two weeks

POLICE FINES

* 197 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, including 39 for failing to wear a face mask and 62 for curfew breaches.

KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS

* 184 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping (all aged care outbreaks include staff, residents and close contacts)

* 163 cases linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 145 cases linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 122 cases linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 95 cases linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 92 cases linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North

* 87 cases linked to Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn

* 83 cases linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee

* 74 cases linked to Aurrum Aged Care in Plenty

* 74 cases linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee

OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS

* 198 cases linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 165 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham

* 121 cases linked to JBS Brooklyn

* 92 cases linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus

* 83 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 60 cases linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre Mulgrave

* 45 cases linked to the Linfox warehouse in Truganina

* 45 cases linked to Nino Early Learning Centre in Bundoora

* 38 cases linked to Golden Farms Poultry in Breakwater

* 33 cases linked to Respite Services Australia in Moonee Ponds

* 30 cases linked to Ingham’s in Thomastown

* 20 cases linked to Jayco in Dandenong

* The DHHS is also looking nine cases linked to Allied Pinnacle bakery in Altona; four cases linked to Werribee Mercy Hospital; two linked to Ballarat Health Service; two to the Ambassador Hotel in Frankston; and one to Sinclair Meats in Ballarat.

Source: Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria Police