Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says a teacher has tested positive to COVID-19. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

health

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

By Andi Yu

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 11:03:28

A Victorian teacher has tested positive to COVID-19, with the Melbourne school to be closed for three days for deep cleaning and to enable contact tracing.

“This staff member has been on site recently … which is why it is necessary for the school needs to be cleaned,” Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told reporters on Sunday.

Parents and staff at Meadow Glen primary school in Epping were notified on Sunday morning.

Ms Mikakos said any student who had no other option but to attend school would be able to go to another school during the shutdown. 

The teacher is one of 13 new cases recorded in Victoria after more than 9000 tests were conducted in a blitz on Saturday.

Three of those new cases were identified as a result of those tests, three others were returned overseas travellers, while another had been a close contact of a known case.

Six cases were at the unnamed meat processing plant.

Ms Mikakos said on Saturday there were no concerns about food safety or risk to the community. 

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said the meat company was implementing all appropriate public health measures, including a thorough cleaning process.

“The department does not name the sites of outbreaks unless the outbreak poses a significant public health risk,” the DHHS spokesperson said.

The total number of infections is 1384. Victoria’s coronavirus death toll remains at 18.

The government now wants anyone with even mild symptoms of coronavirus to get tested.

Victoria is not expected to relax its measures to suppress the spread of coronavirus before the state of emergency is due to expire on May 11.

