Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says a cluster discovery makes the COVID-19 crisis fragile. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

health

Vic coronavirus situation is ‘fragile’

By Andi Yu

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 21:34:09

The latest coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne, at a meat processing facility, has revealed the fragility of the fight against the pandemic. 

There have been days in Victoria’s fight to contain COVID-19 where new cases have only risen by one or two. 

But the health minister’s announcement on Saturday of seven new cases, three of which were linked to a meatworks where eight people had tested positive for COVID-19, prompted Jenny Mikakos to describe the health emergency as still “incredibly fragile”.

She would not identify the meat facility but said there were no concerns about food safety or risk to the community. 

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said the meat company was implementing all appropriate public health measures, including a thorough cleaning process.

“The department does not name the sites of outbreaks unless the outbreak poses a significant public health risk,” the DHHS spokesperson said.

The total number of infections is 1371 and 1300 of those have recovered.

Twelve people remain in hospital with the virus, including seven in intensive care, while more than 129,000 have been tested.

Victoria’s coronavirus death toll remains at 18.

A paramedic is also among the latest seven confirmed cases and is recovering in isolation.

Five of the paramedic’s colleagues are in isolation as a precaution.

The government now wants anyone with even mild symptoms of coronavirus to get tested.

Victoria is not expected to relax its measures to suppress the spread of coronavirus before the state of emergency is due to expire on May 11.

