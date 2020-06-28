Discover Australian Associated Press

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton hopes that new measures will contain the virus outbreak. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Vic COVID-19 cases hit three-month high

By AAP

June 28, 2020

2020-06-28 20:24:09

Health authorities are considering putting Victoria’s coronavirus hotspots in lockdown as the number of new infections in the state continues to grow. 

Victoria recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily total in the state since April 2 when 68 cases were detected.

Only four of the new cases were linked to known outbreaks, with 26 detected through routine testing and 19 under investigation.

Premier Daniel Andrews said authorities are waiting on the full results of the three-day coronavirus testing blitz in 10 suburban hotspots to come through before deciding on any further measures to contain the virus. 

He has not ruled out a lockdown for the worst-affected areas.

“That is not our preference but we’ll do it if we need to,” he said.

Plans to ease restrictions were put on hold by the state government last week, while the number of visitors allowed at homes was reduced to five. 

Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said it will not be clear for another five to six days how successful the interventions have been in containing the virus.

“If it continues to increase, I think those are the circumstances where you think about an additional intervention, and especially if it is localised in a particular postcode or a particular suburb,” Professor Sutton said.

On Sunday, they announced returned overseas travellers would be forced to submit to coronavirus testing or face an additional 10 days in hotel quarantine.

The move comes after it was revealed 30 per cent of returned travellers had been refusing tests.

Mr Andrews explained many were young children whose parents did not wish them to undergo uncomfortable nose and throat swabs.

“It is not a pleasant procedure,” he said.

Less-invasive saliva tests, developed by the Doherty Institute, are now being rolled out. 

