Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Australia could face some food shortages due to Victoria's stage four coronavirus restrictions. Image by Stefan Postles/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic COVID slow down to hit food supply

By AAP

August 5, 2020

2020-08-05 09:17:04

Australia could face some food shortages due to Victoria’s stage four coronavirus restrictions.

Large swathes of manufacturing will have to close under the lockdown measures taking effect from Thursday and other plants will have to scale back production.

Food production, including meat, seafood, dairy, fruit and vegetable processing businesses can remain open under the harsher measures.

But centres will have to work at one third the usual capacity across the state, not just in metropolitan Melbourne like most of the other restrictions.

Meatworks have been a source of major coronavirus outbreaks during Victoria’s second wave.

“It is a proportionate response to the risk that that industry poses,” Premier Daniel Andrews said on Monday.

Mr Andrews acknowledged the sector was critical in “in keeping Victorians fed and indeed, the nation fed” and it was hoped production will still be able to give people access to products.

“I can’t guarantee that every single product at exactly the volumes that you might like to buy will be there, but there will be enough for people to get what they need, not necessarily what they want, but what they need,” he said.

The major supermarkets have already limited the number of meat products customers can buy at any one time.

Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Paul Guerra told Seven Network on Tuesday the state had little choice but to act.

“We have to control the spread. Whilst every business owner is waking up this morning wondering what it means for them, nobody is happy about this, but ultimately we understand this needs to be done,” he said.

Mr Guerra said there would be supply in the food chain to last a few weeks, adding people did not need to panic buy.

Other manufacturing sectors will have to close entirely because of the restrictions, including fabricated metal products, furniture, wood product, textiles and leather tanning.

Latest sport

rugby union

Former Wallaby Kearns to run World Cup bid

After winning two World Cups on the field, former Wallaby Phil Kearns will lead Rugby Australia's bid to secure the 2027 tournament.

soccer

Glory rebound to thwart Wanderers in A-L

Perth Glory have one hand on an A-League semi-final berth with their 3-1 win leaving Western Sydney Wanderers hopes hanging by a thread.

Australian rules football

Richmond overwhelm wayward Lions in AFL

Richmond have punished an inaccurate Brisbane, claiming a 41-point AFL win at Metricon Stadium to post a 15th straight win over the Lions.

Australian rules football

Chairman still supports me: Demons coach

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says he still has the support of his AFL club's chairman who described last week's loss as insipid.

Australian rules football

North's Hobart AFL game shifted to Qld

North Melbourne will host Brisbane at Metricon Stadium instead of in Hobart due to Tasmania keeping its borders closed until at least the end of August.

news

disease

Queensland to close border to NSW, ACT

Queensland will shut its border to NSW and the ACT this week after people continued to dodge mandatory quarantine.

sport

rugby union

Former Wallaby Kearns to run World Cup bid

After winning two World Cups on the field, former Wallaby Phil Kearns will lead Rugby Australia's bid to secure the 2027 tournament.

world

disaster and accident

Massive blast rips through Beirut, 50 dead

At least 50 people are dead and 2750 others have been injured after a blast at the port of Beirut, Lebanese officials say.