Tanya Day died in police custody after being kicked off a train in December 2017. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Vic death in custody sent to prosecutors

By Caroline Schelle

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 14:28:26

The “clearly preventable” death in custody of Aboriginal woman Tanya Day has been referred to Victorian prosectors for criminal investigation.

The Yorta Yorta grandmother fell and suffered a head injury while in the Castlemaine police station after she was arrested for being drunk on a train in December 2017.

She died two weeks later. 

“Ms Day’s death was clearly preventable had she not been arrested and taken into custody,” coroner Caitlin English said on Thursday. 

The evidence suggested the indictable offence of negligent manslaughter may have taken place, Ms English found. 

“On this basis I intend to direct that the principle registrar must notify the director of public prosecutions.” 

Despite police claims of regular physical and verbal checks of Ms Day while she was in the cell, the coroner found they were inadequate.

In particular she questioned the evidence of Leading Senior Constable Danny Wolters. 

“I did not find Leading Senior Constable Wolters to be a credible witness,” she said. 

There was an “inherent contradiction” in what he said in the triple-zero call about him seeing Ms Day falling, when he did not. 

The coroner also found V/Line train conductor Shaun Irvine made a “snap decision” to label Ms Day as “unruly” and request police attendance.

“Mr Irvine’s decision-making was influenced by an unconscious bias and immediately deciding Ms Day was unruly … without considering other options,” she said. 

“I find the decision to define her as unruly and to call for police rather than pursue other options has been influenced by her Aboriginality.”

But she did not find the police officers who took Ms Day from the train platform and arrested her showed systemic racism in their decision.

The decision to arrest the Aboriginal woman was made under time pressure, Ms English said. 

However, she found once the grandmother was in the Castlemaine police station they did not consider the risk of falls. 

Ms Day’s family had called for a criminal investigation into her death.

They also wanted the coroner to acknowledge that systemic racism and unconscious bias were central to her death. 

The inquest lasted two weeks and heard from the police officers who arrested Ms Day, paramedics, railway staff and others. 

Her death prompted the Victorian government to abolish the offence of being drunk in public.

